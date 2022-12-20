‘Opera creates a more equal environment between performers and the audience’: Hollywood composer Derrick Werlé

Despite being all of seven years then, Derrick Werlé vividly remembers his first piano lesson. “I had no idea what a piano was supposed to be. But, the teacher was kind to me and offered me some candies. She then proceeded to teach me to read music. I found everything fairly simple and easy to understand, to the point of being boring, so much so that I finished the book in an hour when it should have taken a month. She was surprised at how quickly I had learned. I’ve never had trouble reading music,” Derrick recalled.

Over the years, the now-44-year-old “Frenchman from Paris” has studied at various conservatoires in France, and also in Scotland before going to the US to pursue a Master’s and PhD at The University of California, Los Angeles.

“The reason I left France was because of my frustration with the French musical ideology. I really wanted to make music that anyone can enjoy, not just classical enthusiasts, musicians, or professionals. I want to reach a broader audience and I don’t think any music should be regarded as too ‘cheap’ to enjoy. However, in the Conservatory back in France, composers made experimental music that was more like a noise than music in a traditional sense. I am not against that either, but I don’t feel the exclusive usage of only this type of music is something I want to do for life,” said the composer and orchestrator who has worked in Hollywood with the likes of Hans Zimmer on projects such as Kung Fu Panda 3, Boss Baby, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Dunkirk.

Now based out of Los Angeles, he has written an opera, touted to be the first such, which will be entirely sung in Sanskrit. Based on Hermann Hesse’s Siddhartha, the libretto was translated into Sanskrit with the help of Indian professors. Derrick, too, had to learn the pronunciation to be able to make it into music.

“I have been familiar with Hermann Hesse’s work through Richard Strauss’ Four Last Songs. I really love those songs and when I read the book, I was smitten by it. It resonates with me on a different level: Siddhartha wishes to find his own way to reach Nirvana, in spite of the comfort he was in. I left France for the US to find my own way in the music industry. Of course my goal was less spiritual than his, but I can relate to Siddharta’s struggle to find his own way in life,” Derrick, who has been listening to opera since childhood, shared.

While he cannot speak “nor have I learned Sanskrit”, he requested the professor who translated the libretto to record each phrase so that he could listen to them over and over again to grasp each nuance. “During the pandemic, from 2020 to the middle of 2022, I watched a lot of Indian films such as Bajirao Mastani and Kalank; I know they don’t speak Sanskrit but the languages are derived from it, so I can hear the tonalities and the expressions when people speak. It took maybe a year to really hear the intonation and write the melodies and rhythmic elements that go with the Sanskrit path. I hope I did a decent job in honoring this language,” Derrick said, sharing his preparatory routine.

According to Derrick, his latest opera can be enjoyed by the whole world because of its “universal depiction of how to find one’s own path”. “When we were young, our parents always told us certain things about the world and I paid attention to them. However there are certain things in life that just can’t be taught. We have to experience it on our own and learn from our mistakes,” mentioned Derrick, who feels “opera is more approachable even more than movies”.

“It’s a movie being played in real time, with actors, dancers and musicians. That makes it more special because no two performances are the same. This creates a special connection between the audience and the performers that last for a lifetime. In addition, the performers are approachable after the show. They get direct feedback by the amount of applause from the audience. Some audience members would come and greet the performers to give admiration or criticism. In some ways, opera creates a more equal environment between the performers and the audience because they both have to be physically present at the performance. That’s what I love about it, the human connection,” Derrick added.

Expressing that Indian music has a strong global appeal not only due to its inherent beauty, but also due to its complexity, he feels “so fascinated” to be able to learn it. “While I am not a specialist of classical Indian music, I feel that Indian music is extremely complex and should be taught and studied more in the Western world. Just to give an example, the raga and taal in Indian music is far more advanced and complex than what we have in the western twelve-tones system that is structured in harmony and counterpoint. Raga, the Indian modes, have more than twelve notes and taal, the rhythmic component, isn’t just a simple 4/4 but a beat cycle that comprises between 3 to maybe 128 beats,” he said.

