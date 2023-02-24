scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Inside the Museum of Art and Photography in Bengaluru that aims to ‘preserve the nation’s rich artistic heritage’

The first major private art museum of South India, Museum of Art and Photography, is custodian to a collection of Indian art, textiles, photography, craft and design objects dating from the 10th century to this day

museum, art museum, museum of art and photography, art, photography, art and cuture, culture, bengaluru, india, indian expressThe Museum of Art and Photography opened its doors to public with a week-long celebration of art and photography from February 18-24. (Express Photo by Jithendra M)

The Museum of Art and Photography (MAP) opened its doors to the public at Bengaluru’s Kasturba Road with its inaugural series titled ‘Art is Life: New Beginnings’, which is a week-long event until February 24 dedicated to celebrating art and the community.

According to its official website, the architectural framework of the museum is designed at promoting a sense of openness. Divided into five storeys, the museum includes art galleries, an auditorium, an art and research library, a learning centre, a specialised research and conservation facility, as well as a terrace café.

museum, art museum, museum of art and photography, art, photography, art and cuture, culture, bengaluru, india, indian express The architectural framework of the museum is designed at promoting a sense of openness. (Express Photo by Jithendra M)

Designed by architect Soumitro Ghosh, the building also features a strong focus on accessibility, to support visitors with special needs and disabilities, the site added.

MAP is custodian to a growing collection of over 18,000 works of art, predominantly from South Asia and dating from the 10th century to the present. As one of India’s most prominent collectors, Abhishek Poddar, founder of MAP, has acquired an extensive collection of Indian art, photography and textiles over the past three decades, which forms the nucleus of MAP’s collection.

museum, art museum, museum of art and photography, art, photography, art and cuture, culture, bengaluru, india, indian express The museum is custodian to a growing collection of over 18,000 works of art, predominantly from South Asia and dating from the 10th century to the present. (Express Photo by Jithendra M)

Even before opening the doors of a physical museum, MAP officially launched one of the first digital museums in the country in December 2020, taking the museum one step closer to achieving its mission of inclusion and accessibility, and making the collection available to a diverse range of audiences around the globe.

museum, art museum, museum of art and photography, art, photography, art and cuture, culture, bengaluru, india, indian express As South India’s first major private art museum, The Museum of Art and Photography aims to take art and culture to the heart of the community, making it accessible to diverse audiences. (Express Photo by Jithendra M)

As South India’s first major private art museum, MAP aims to take art and culture to the heart of the community, making it accessible to diverse audiences, and to create a museum-going culture that encourages people to experience art and heritage in new ways, read a statement in the website.

While preserving the nation’s rich artistic heritage is the primary goal, the museum is keenly sensitive to the positive role a cultural institution can play in the development and progress of the society.

museum, art museum, museum of art and photography, art, photography, art and cuture, culture, bengaluru, india, indian express The inaugural series featured four exhibitions and a host of new commissions. (Express Photo by Jithendra M)

The inaugural series featured four exhibitions and a host of new commissions. Curated by Kamini Sawhney, the director of MAP, the series titled ‘Visible/Invisible’ included works of eminent Indian artists like Jamini Roy, Bhupen Khakhar, Mrinalini Mukherjee, Ravinder Reddy, Arpita Singh, and MF Hussain. It was primarily aimed at viewing the role women played in art.

