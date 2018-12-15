Mumbai: Artworks by M F Husain, Jamini Roy up for grabs at live charity auction

TWENTY ARTWORKS, including works by some of the most iconic names in Indian modern art like Amrita Sher-Gil, M F Husain, F N Souza and Jamini Roy, will be up for sale as part of a live charity auction being conducted by the Taj Mahal Palace on December 15. The proceeds will go to the Taj Public Service Welfare Trust, a body founded in the aftermath of the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai.

The auction is part of a black-tie charity ball being hosted by the hotel as part of its 115th anniversary celebrations.

The art works that will go under the hammer have been donated by Delhi-based art house DAG. Ashish Anand, the CEO of DAG, said that all the works featured in the sale — which has no reserve price or buyer’s premium — are by artists who have been critical to the development of Modern Indian art. “The highlight is a watercolour by Sher-Gil, done in 1920s. Works by her are scarce and are difficult to come by,” he added.

“The entire proceeds from the sale will go towards Taj Public Service Welfare Trust,” said Taljinder Singh, area director of Mumbai Hotels and general manager of The Taj Mahal Palace.

The trust was founded to extend assistance to the victims of terror, natural disasters, members of the armed forces and other services who demonstrate bravery in the line of duty and their families. The hotel is also offering sponsored dinner tables that guests can purchase on December 15 and 16, the proceeds from which will go towards supporting the Tata Medical Centre.