Mr Darcy’s white shirt from lake scene in Pride and Prejudice goes on display at Jane Austen’s House

One of the most famous scenes in the 1995 BBC adaptation of Jane Austen‘s famous book Pride and Prejudice is when Fitzwilliam Darcy or Mr Darcy (played by Colin Firth) emerges soaking wet from a lake wearing a white shirt.

The iconic white shirt is now on display for fans to see at Jane Austen’s House in Chawton, Hampshire. In the film’s scene, Mr Darcy bumps into Elizabeth Bennet (played by Jennifer Ehle) while wearing that soaked white shirt, marking a significant turning point in their relationship.

It is part of an exhibition titled ‘Jane Austen Undressed’ that focuses largely on undergarments that Austen’s heroines would have worn under their regency dresses. However, the white shirt, which is the centrepiece of the exhibition, is touted to be the main attraction.

“I think people will be excited to see it in the flesh and hopefully no one will go up and hug it. As a thirty-something I am excited, I have to say. Most women of my generation seem to be Pride and Prejudice fans. The BBC version really has converted a whole generation, especially young women, to Jane Austen,” exhibition curator Sophie Reynolds told The Guardian.

A post shared by Jane Austen's House (@janeaustenshouse)

“I think it hasn’t aged in the way that most costume dramas have. The shirt was simple but completely memorable,” she said.

The exhibition, which will go on till October 3, also features other famous clothing pieces such as Bennet’s petticoat and Emma Woodhouse’s (played by Anya Taylor-Joy) stays in the 2020 film Emma.

Recently, the second season of Netflix show Bridgerton paid a tribute to this iconic scene by reincarnating it in the series. In the show, Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey) emerges from the lake in a similar way with his white shirt soaked completely.

mr. darcy’s wet shirt look walked so anthony’s wet shirt look could SOAR! pic.twitter.com/cEfMjrkHIJ — jinx (@yennefuh) March 1, 2022

