What is the ‘Mooning Mona Lisa’ statue?

There is artwork, there is caricature, and then there is the Mooning Mona Lisa which takes it all to the next level. Why would we say that? Well, the eponymous bronze statue has gone on full public display in Bristol, and let’s just say it is kind of…strange to look at.

For starters, its derrière is on full display. A BBC report states that the sculpture is essentially a Nick Walker painting of the ‘Moona Lisa’ reimagined as a life-size figure. Interestingly, Walker created the original painting after being challenged by elusive artist Banksy — a popular name in the Bristol area and around the world — who had said that nothing more could be done to the original Mona Lisa, which was created by Leonardo da Vinci.

The sculpture was smartly christened ‘Mooning Lisa’, referring to the act of ‘mooning’, which is exposing one’s buttocks to someone else, either in amusement or in insult.

The report states that the 260 kg artwork is part of Vanguard: Bristol Street Art exhibition and will remain on display until October 31. The 360-degree image was created by taking photographs of a real model dressed as the ‘Moona Lisa’, by building a rig which held 160 DSLR cameras.

Next, this image was used to create a digital model, which was then moulded to create the final piece.

Per the report, Walker has become one of the biggest names in street art, after having gained recognition during the early 1980s Bristol.

