Monks Against Hate

With the clanging of cymbals and loud chanting, the monks appear among the students at Ambedkar University. The latter have been milling around the chai shop between classes, creating a hum of conversation. They are part for the bhikkhus and bhikkhunis and follow them to an open space where more than a hundred other students have gathered. The scene resembles a gathering for a sermon but it turns out to be a play. Shorn of their yellow robes, the monks transform into actors of Delhi-based Jan Natya Manch who are presenting Tathagat, their new production. Named after Buddha, the play is about the people who worship him. It is presented by the SFI at Ambedkar University. One wall bears a battle cry in red paint: “When politics determines education, you must determine your politics.” The announcement alludes to the attack on Umar Khalid a day before.

In this hub of youth activism, Tathagat unfolds as a story about a mythical empire, where the king has sentenced a sculptor to death for creating a statute of the Buddha from black rock rather than white marble. As the sculptor’s case is argued in the royal court, distinctions are made between rajya and rashtra, opposing the government and being anti-national, and the colours of a shudra’s complexion and a king’s. For 35 minutes, the actors and audience are tied together by the sub-text. Reality masquerades as fiction, the news of the day as history. The play gets less allegorical and more direct. The final scenes show the importance of tears and travel in realpolitik as the climax becomes as much about the sculptor’s fate as the country’s.

The caste of the sculptor is a symbol of multiple others. When the king tells his wife, “Yeh kisi ke nahin hote (They are loyal to nobody)”, the students get the communal allusion. Ditto for the daasi’s desperate plea, “Hamarey jaat ke kitne log aapki sena mein hai Maharaj… hum kaise rajdroh kar sakte hain?

Director Abhishek Majumdar has been exploring the space for tark or debate in ancient Indian culture. It featured in award-winning play, Muktidham, and Tathagat reiterates it with the arguments in court. The play is driven by text rather than performances — the former is uniformly steady but the latter is uneven across the cast. When the performers go to get donations at the end of the play, it is as bhikkhus and Rs 10 notes fall into their jholi. A few minutes later the buzz of academic life takes over.

