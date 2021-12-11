Money Heist murals light up Mumbai and Hyderabad skylines; check out the pictures

As a fitting artistic tribute to Money Heist, one of the iconic shows on Netflix, urban art creators called Bollywood Art Project (BAP) have created stunning murals featuring the famous masked characters.

“The agency called Supari Studios asked me to partner with them to paint Money Heist murals because its final episodes were releasing on December 3. We chose Hyderabad and Mumbai for Money Heist murals, two in each city,” Ranjit Dahiya, founder of BAP told indianexpress.com.

In Hyderabad, you can see these murals near Necklace Road MMTS station and Ameerpet Metro station. While in Mumbai, they are turning heads at Hill Road, near St Andrew Church and Bandra Reclamation MTNL building.

“In 2014, I had painted a mural of Dadasahab Phalke on the same MTNL building. In 2018, they had renovated the building and the mural walls. This time, we got the permission to draw the Money Heist mural there,” he added.

Made by BAP artists along with Delhi-based mural artist Yantr, the artwork is spread in approximately 20,000 sq ft area. “It took me 10 days to finish this mural,” Dahiya said.

Further, he informed that this is one of India’s first commercial murals without a logo. “It’s an artwork, not an advertisement.”

Dahiya believes that this “will open more ventures for upcoming artists to create more murals in the city’s skyline”.

BAP was started in 2012 to celebrate Bollywood in Mumbai- the city of Bollywood. “In 2013, Bollywood turned 100 which was the main reason behind starting BAP. I painted big murals in different cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune etc. It is basically about celebrating Bollywood,” he said.

