Inside Mithun Chakraborty’s 1.5-acre Madh Island estate: 22 pets, separate cottages and a Yellow Beetle

Of the many properties Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty owns, the sprawling Madh Island bungalow stands out. Home to 22 pets, with separate cottages for different family members and a full-fledged in-house studio, the bungalow is named ‘Mimoh Cottage‘ after his eldest son, Mimoh Chakraborty.

His younger son, Namashi Chakraborty, shared the story behind the 1.5-acre property, spread across approximately 65,000 square feet, during a recent video interview: “My parents bought this house in 1985, a few months after my elder brother Mimoh was born.” Mithun is a fan of gardening, and the lush greenery surrounding the estate attests to that fact. “Dad loves gardening. He often keeps himself busy doing that,” Namashi added.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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Mithun’s ‘first home’ in Mumbai

As he walked around the space and gave a tour, Namashi pointed towards a yellow Volkswagen Beetle and called it his dad’s first home in Mumbai.

“When dad came to Mumbai, he didn’t have a house to live. He spent 15 days of his life in this yellow Beetle. This was his first house. Now, it is not in a condition to be driven, yet dad spends a lot of money on its maintenance,” he revealed.

Mithun’s first home in Mumbai was this car (Source: Youtube/Pinkvilla, AI enhanced) Mithun’s first home in Mumbai was this car (Source: Youtube/Pinkvilla, AI enhanced)

Separate cottages

What’s interesting about the Madh Island property is that it is divided into different cottages for each family member. “There are different cottages for different family members. Both my father and grandfather believed that every kid should have their own space,” Namashi explained to Pinkvilla, adding that one cottage has been converted into a fully equipped gym, one into an office, another is reserved for guests, and the last one, opposite the guest accommodation, is where Mithun and his wife stay when they are in Mumbai.

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Gurleen Baruah, existential psychotherapist at That Culture Thing, says that if the choice to stay separately is made consciously — out of care for each other’s rhythms, rest needs, or simply a preference for solitude — it can actually strengthen the bond. “The rooms then become a place to retreat, not to escape. It respects that people in a family are still individuals, with their histories, bodies, and ways of being in the world,” she tells indianexpress.com.

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Wall of fame

A walk through the office takes us down memory lane through Mithun’s long and expansive career across the Tollywood and Bollywood film industries. A ‘wall of fame’ is dedicated to Mithun’s photographs with prominent public figures, guests, and celebrities, such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and politician Bal Thackeray. There’s also a snapshot capturing the moment he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Another wall is dedicated to his achievements, awards, fan sketches and gifts from the audience.

Finally, a section of the house has been converted into a professional studio—called Myrnd Bungalow—available for wedding bookings and film shoots. Over the years, the estate has hosted several Diwali parties with star-studded guest lists, including veteran legends like Dharmendra and Jeetendra.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.