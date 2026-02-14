‘Decided to honour his memory at this spot…’: Inside Mithoon and Palak Muchhal’s Mumbai home

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 14, 2026 08:00 PM IST
mithoon and palak give us a home tourMithoon and Palak give us a home tour (Source: Instagram/@mithoon11)
Singers Palak Muchhal and Mithoon married and moved into a flat in Mumbai three years ago. Since then, they have spent their days working and decorating the house with love. In a recent interview, the couple gave a peek into their home. During the tour, Mithoon revealed that he and Palak shifted into this house right after their marriage. Pointing to a striking picture of a dog hanging on the wall, he said, “That’s Rajveer, he was with me for a good 11 years. Me and Palak decided to honour his memory at this spot,” to which Palak added, “The whole interior of this place reflects our personality.”

A wooden door opens into a pristine, modern interior: ivory walls, sleek, edgy furniture in dark brown and gold accents that contrast with the lighter tones of the rooms, warm lighting to soften harsh reflections, and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Mumbai skyline. The bedroom has hints of burnt orange and beige, giving it a rustic, earthy feel. A king-sized bed sits at the centre, while sleek wardrobes line the wall. There’s also a walk-in closet next door that houses all of Palak’s concert clothes, bags, and shoes. Inside the bathroom, there’s a whole ‘curly girl wardrobe’ for her hair products.

mithoon and palak give us a home tour Mithoon and Palak have been married 3 years now. (Source: Instagram/@mithoon11)

When asked how many bags she owns, the Jumme Ki Raat singer jokingly told Curly Tales, “I’m Marwadi, and they say you should not count our bags, otherwise they will decrease.”

Palak also discussed her extensive doll collection. “So I also have a doll collection; jitni surgeries karwayi hain, utni dolls bhi hain, lekin mumma ke ghar par hain.” (There’s a doll for each of the surgeries I’ve sponsored, but they are all at my mother’s home)

She further added, “So my mission of saving little hearts started when I was 7, so tabse lekar aaj tak jab bhi mai concerts karti hoon, vo dedicated hote hai un bachchon ki surgeries ke liye, jinke parents afford nahi kar sakte surgery ki cost. So ab tak 3,978 surgeries hogayi hai.” When asked about how many years she has been doing this, she replied that it’s been over 25 years (Since then, whenever I do concerts, I dedicate the funds to the surgeries of kids who cannot afford the cost. To date, 3,978 surgeries have been done).

ALSO READ | Singer Palak Muchhal stuns in embellished red lehenga set for wedding with Mithoon Sharma

Sharing why she started this initiative so early in life, Palak said that it is human nature to feel like wanting to help others, “But in life, we all get so busy that our priorities change, but as a kid, I was very sensitive; jab bhi main aise kisi person ko dekhti thi jo takleef mein hota tha, mujhe lagta tha ki mujhe ye takleef durr karni hi hain, it’s my responsibility.” (Whenever I saw a person who was in difficulty, I used to want to help them out of their misery; I would think it was my responsibility).

