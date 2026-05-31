Mira Kapoor shares her ‘dream kitchen’ blueprint, hosting secrets: ‘Guest drawer of snacks’

Mira Kapoor recently described her dream kitchen, and we are taking serious notes. The co-founder of Akind Beauty believes that having the right sections throughout the kitchen doesn’t create clutter or a mess and allows everyone to do their own thing. “Having a powerful hood above the cooking range,” she shared a little detail that elevates a kitchen. Her hot tip? To have a warming drawer. “When someone’s coming over, you can quickly put it in the warming drawer,” she added.

Spilling the secret to being the perfect host, Kapoor added, “My secret is to actually have a guest drawer of snacks. No matter what time of the day, someone can find exactly what they like — a coffee maker, teas, kettles, it makes everything so simple.”

Lastly, giving us a peek into her “dream kitchen” vision, the entrepreneur told Femina that she would love to have a large family sink. “If I had a farmhouse, I would love it, because it’s not just a sink; it becomes a multifunctional element in the kitchen.”

Tips to design your own kitchen

Pratik Singhvi, Chairman and Managing Director, Euro Pratik Sales Ltd, says that when people think about designing a minimalist kitchen, most of the attention usually goes to colours, cabinets, and countertops. “But wall surfaces can quietly shape the entire feel of the space. The right wall panelling can make a kitchen look cleaner, calmer and more put together without making it feel cold or overly designed,” he tells indianexpress.com.

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According to him, a lot comes down to continuity. “When similar panels are used across the kitchen, the space tends to feel more open and less busy. This is especially useful in smaller homes or open layouts where the kitchen flows into the dining or living area,” says Singhvi.

Material choice matters just as much because kitchens go through a lot every day in terms of heat, moisture, spills and constant cleaning. So, the surfaces used should be practical and easy to maintain, but they should also make the space feel warm and inviting.

“That’s why many homeowners are leaning towards textured finishes, fluted panels, wood-inspired surfaces and soft matte textures. These materials add a sense of depth and character to the kitchen in a subtle way, without making the space feel too busy or overdone,” he further elaborates.

Minimalism today is less about making a kitchen look overly sleek and more about creating a space that is practical and easy to live with every day. And that’s why more homeowners are now choosing kitchens that feel timeless, easy to maintain and suited for long-term use instead of following fast-changing design trends.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.