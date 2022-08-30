scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Artist Suvigya Sharma is on a mission to protect endangered species, one miniature artwork at a time

Choosing art as a medium to promote conservation has the power to reach places where other mediums can't, said artist Suvigya Sharma

suvigya sharmaSuvigya Sharma talks about his recent artwork (Source: PR Handout)

Artist Suvigya Sharma — known for his miniature paintings, Tanjore paintings, fresco work, and portraits among others — is on a mission to protect endangered species through his works. On being asked what led him to it, the artist said apart from being an animal lover he also wanted to tap in on the potential of art, “that has the power to reach places where other mediums can’t”.

Suvigya, whose range of artworks includes coin-sized to life-sized portraits using 24-carat gold, has created a series of works for his dream project ‘Perishious’ (a portmanteau of perish and precious) dedicated to perishing animals with the aim to generate funds for their preservation. As part of the initiative, a collection of 11 unique art pieces dedicated to wildlife creatures, like the polar bear and the tiger — that are on the brink of extinction — have been set in hyper-realistic palatial 3D backgrounds. These will be auctioned and the proceeds will be used for conservation of such species, according to Suvigya.

suvigya sharma Suvigya Sharma’s latest work ‘Perishious’ aims to raise awareness on endangered species like polar bear (Source: PR Handout)

The artist, who has created works for many well-known personalities, and also created portraits of celebrities like Justin Bieber, Kangana Ranaut, Sachin Tendulkar, Rani Mukherjee, among others, also helps restore centuries-old works in India and abroad like the City Palace of Jaipur, Singapore Art Museum, and more, with his wall art and fresco paintings.

The 39-year-old who has over two decade journey in the art space talks to indianexpress.com about preserving long lost Indian heritage, NFTs and digital artworks, and what satisfies him as an artist.

Tell us about your journey.

It’s been 22 years of practicing, nurturing, and preserving Indian folk art, and has been quite a journey. It is because when I came into the art fraternity, it was very difficult to establish a career in art as the contemporary art forms took over and the oldest form of art, the Indian miniature almost perished. Miniature art runs in my blood. It is a form that requires a lot of patience to execute. I see myself as one of the torchbearers for reviving this precious art form. I’ll define my philosophy of art as Saundaryashastr (aesthetics and precision which is evolved with an emphasis on inducing special spiritual or philosophical states in the connoisseurs or representing them symbolically). It deals with most of the general principles of aesthetic comprehension of the world through any human activity.

suvigya sharma Suvigya’s artwork (Source: PR Handout)

What has influenced your works over the years?

My inspiration comes from everything around me — the geometry, beautiful blue sky, the statics of nature, and the beautiful colours of life. For me, art is peace to my soul, it is meditation. There is no life without art. Hailing from Jaipur has been an integral part of my aesthetic sense.

Tell us about your foray into NFTs.

I have been in the NFT space for five years now. My recent collection ‘Perishious’ has given me a chance to deep dive into the space more. I have exclusively collaborated with OwlUnited- a revolutionary NFT project, to build an inclusive investment club where each NFT holder would be an active shareholder of a licensed company. Mixed with art and philanthropy, the OwlCollection can outreach any boundaries and is limitless. The artworks in the collection designed by digital artists competing in a challenge are based on owls and part of it will be auctioned at a pre-sale auction event.

I’m happy to be the medium for the digital artists who want to pursue a career in digital art and open the sky for them to come up with really unique designs for each and every NFT piece. The NFT technology will allow us to be bigger, faster, and stronger with transparency.

owl nft Suvigya Sharma on his recent NFT collaboration in the form of the Owl Collection (Source: PR Handout)

Why did you choose art as a medium to save the endangered species?

I am an animal lover. There are very few organisations in the world which are working towards conservation, saving the beautiful perishing endangered species. Also, choosing art as a medium to promote conservation has the power to reach places where other mediums can’t.

hyeprrealistic lion Suvigya Sharma masters hyperrealist artworks (Source: PR Handout)

You practise diverse styles of art; what do you enjoy the most?

It takes a month to three months minimum to paint an artwork. Every artwork I do has to have a sense of hyperreal detail and intricacy. So anything done wholeheartedly is immensely satisfying.

