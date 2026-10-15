Inside Mika Singh’s 100-acre farmhouse near Delhi that provides livelihoods for 150 families: ‘One of my prized possessions’

Mika Singh’s farmhouse, spread across 100 acres, sits near Delhi and Gurugram, close to Damdama Lake, and features horses, tractors, a camel, mustard fields, and a helipad. From a 24-hour open Gurudwara to a private concert space, the playback singer has employed over 200 people to manage the sprawling property — 50 of whom live there permanently.

“I have a 100-acre farm that is one of my prized possessions. But it is also important to note that because of this farm, around 150 families are making their livelihoods. Farming is happening along with a lot of other lucrative businesses,” Singh told Farah Khan while giving her a tour for her YouTube channel.

Walking in, we are greeted by a few small tractors and horses roaming around in large open-air stables. The camera then cuts to Farah’s cook, Dilip, resting on one of the charpoy cots in the garden. “He’s enjoying the village life, isn’t he?” Farah says.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Singh soon takes her and crew to the place of worship, where men sing devotional songs all day. “My father used to do kirtans in the Gurudwara. He used to love music. So all the singers like us from Punjab got their musical training from the Gurudwara itself,” he shared.

The Gurudwara. (Source: YouTube/Farah Khan) The Gurudwara. (Source: YouTube/Farah Khan)

A few paces ahead, there’s also a mandir for Hindu deities like Lord Shiva, Krishna, Hanuman and Ganesha, as well as goddesses Lakshmi and Saraswati.

Singh credited his success to the Almighty’s blessings and the love of his fans. “His grace is so much that he made me a hero from zero,” he shared.

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Kruti Shah, clinical psychologist at Mpower Aditya Birla Education Trust, says that when we think about someone’s success, we usually think about the person standing at the centre of it: their hard work, their talent, their choices, the risks they took, and the moments when they refused to give up.

“We all like to believe that our achievements are a result of our own choices. And to a large extent, they are. It is often much later, when we look back, that we realise how much of ourselves has been shaped by the people around us,” she tells indianexpress.com.

And Shah says that gratitude, when it comes naturally, can make success feel a little different. She believes that is why humility tends to be associated with people who seem grounded despite their success. “Such people don’t necessarily think less of themselves. They simply don’t see themselves as the entire story,” she adds.

The private concert space. (Source: YouTube/Farah Khan) The private concert space. (Source: YouTube/Farah Khan)

Inside the house

The main property looks simple yet vast. Cream-coloured walls make the space look larger than life, and furniture in shades of brown and black contrasts with the light upholstery of the sofas and loveseats. A black six-seater dining table sits in the middle of the room, flanked by cabinets and a white kitchen island. Photo frames of Singh and his friends hang on the walls.

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“Simple and lovely, but it looks like a man’s house,” she says, and Singh laughs, crediting the staff for all the home decor.

Outdoor kitchen

Unlike traditional homes where the kitchen stays inside the four walls, Singh walks Khan out to the chulha station, with three open stoves powered by wood. Singh’s cook says they prepare meals with fresh produce from the farmhouse and desi ghee from their village.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.