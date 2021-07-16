scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 16, 2021
Must Read

Michelangelo-inspired cardboard bridge floats above Rome’s Tiber river

The installation will remain in place until July 18. The cardboard will then be recycled.

By: Reuters | Rome |
July 16, 2021 12:00:03 pm
michelangelo, rome, italy, tiber riverThe installation will remain in place until July 18. The cardboard will then be recycled. (Source: Reuters)

An illuminated 18-metre long cardboard bridge suspended by three large white helium balloons is floating above Rome’s Tiber river, bringing to life a project imagined but never realised by Michelangelo.

Pope Paul III commissioned the artist to create a bridge connecting the Palazzo Farnese, a 16th Century family palace that now hosts the French embassy to Italy, with the gardens of a villa on the other side of the river.

It was never completed after Michelangelo’s death, but the “Farnese Bridge” installation by French artist Olivier Grossetete is a tribute to the Renaissance master.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The French embassy was among the promoters of the initiative, which culminated in an inauguration on the eve of France’s Bastille Day national celebration.

ALSO READ |Shares in Picasso painting go up for grabs at $6,000 in blockchain sale

French ambassador Christian Masset said in a statement the bridge was a sign that Italy and France were intrinsically connected and their friendship was strong and unbreakable.

The installation will remain in place until July 18. The cardboard will then be recycled.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

katrina kaif, katrina kaif fashion, katrina kaif ethnic looks
Happy birthday, Katrina Kaif : 13 times she captivated us with her impeccable fashion choices

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 16: Latest News

Advertisement