Merry Christmas 2018: Wishes Images, Quotes, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, SMS, Messages, Status, Photos, Pics, and Pictures

Merry Christmas 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, SMS, Messages, Status, Photos: Christmas commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, and the second of the Holy Trinity of Christianity (the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit). Observed on December 25 every year, celebrations start from December 24 (Christmas Eve) and continue till December 26 (Boxing Day).

Usually families get together for a night of feasting and merry-making. People also exchange gifts under the pine tree that is decorated with colourful bells, candles, candies, stars and gift stockings.

For those who are away from their family and friends, or simply want to send their loved ones a word of love, here are some curated Christmas greetings and messages that you can share to spread the joy.

* You make the stars shine brighter and the winter days warmer just by being in my life. Merry Christmas to my favourite person in the world.

* Count your blessings, sing your Christmas carols, open your gifts and make a wish under the Christmas tree.

May you have a Merry Christmas!

* Wishing you the best during this joyful season.

I hope your holidays are filled with festivities and lots of happiness.

Merry Christmas!

* Christmas will always be as long as we stand heart to heart and hand in hand. — Dr. Seuss

* Christmas is a day of meaning and traditions, a special day spent in the warm circle of family and friends. —Margaret Thatcher

* Have yourself a merry little Christmas, let your heart be light. From now on, our troubles will be out of sight. —Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane

* The way you spend Christmas is far more important than how much. —Henry David Thoreau

* May the light Of Christmas guide you in your journey ahead.

Merry Christmas!

* I wish you good health and happiness as we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Merry Christmas!

* During this season of giving, let us take the time to slow down and enjoy the simple things in life.

Merry Christmas!

* I wish Santa Claus brings you the gift of never-ending happiness this Christmas season.

Have a great X-Mas!

* Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone. —Charles M. Schulz

* There seems a magic in the very name of Christmas. —Charles Dickens

* Fine old Christmas, with the snowy hair and ruddy face, had done his duty that year in the noblest fashion, and had set off his rich gifts of warmth and colour with all the heightening contrast of frost and snow. —George Eliot

* Wishing you peace and joy for this holiday season. May this incredible time of giving and spending time with family provide you with the joy that lasts throughout the year.

Merry Christmas!

* May this Christmas fill your home with joy and peace

May this year you come even closer to God.

Merry Christmas to you and your family!

* May this festive season sparkle and shine, may all of your wishes and dreams come true, and may you feel this happiness all year round.

Merry Christmas!

* Good news from heaven the angels bring, glad tidings to the earth they sing: To us this day a child is given, to crown us with the joy of heaven. —Martin Luther

* Happy, happy Christmas, that can win us back to the delusions of our childish days, that can recall to the old man the pleasures of his youth, and transport the sailor and the traveler, thousands of miles away, back to his own fireside and his quiet home! —Charles Dickens

* The only real blind person at Christmas-time is he who has not Christmas in his heart. —Helen Keller

* Maybe Christmas, he thought, doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas… perhaps…means a little bit more. —Dr. Seuss

* On this happy holiday season, may the spirit of Christmas spread happiness, love and peace.

Merry Christmas!

* To a joyful present and a well-remembered past. Best wishes for Happy Holidays and a magnificent New Year.

* A lovely thing about Christmas is that it’s compulsory, like a thunderstorm and we all go through it together. Let’s buckle up and enjoy the ride.

* This festive season is so much more than Christmas parties and gift giving. May your Christmas be filled with the true miracles and meaning of this beautiful time.

* Celebrate the Wonder and the Joy of the Festive Season.

Merry Christmas!

* May this Christmas end the present year on a cheerful note and make way for a fresh and bright New Year. Here’s wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!