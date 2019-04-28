Material matters

In the hands of artist Hanibal Salvaro, terracotta clay attains a new form in varied ways. He uses indigenous material, simple techniques and textural glazes to create new expressions.

In Chandigarh from Zagreb on the invitation of Red Mug Studio, Salvaro, 86, is travelling across India to share his thoughts and style of work, focussing on how to create textural glazes with ceramic. Artists, students and local potters are welcome to attend his workshops.

Active in the arts since 1958, the author and curator is a member of the International Academy of Ceramics in Geneva and has exhibited in over 30 countries. His works are in museums and collections in over 39 countries. “Every activity after some level becomes art and the moment we include some creativity, it’s an expression. Training and education help us to give a form to our ideas and talent and provide an opportunity to collaborate with others,” says Salvaro, who studied civil engineering but was always drawn to ceramics.

Civil engineering, says Salvaro, gave him a different outlook towards ceramics. He was inspired by his sister, who is a sculptor. Ceramics, he says, gave him an opportunity to express himself artistically and created new possibilities for him. “We were four of us in a room and started experimenting with electric elements of a coffee machine. I bought some clay glaze and some oxides and the person I bought the materials from told me to use one millimetre of white glaze, this gave me an idea to play with oxides. I only had black pigments and white clay. I splattered some oxide on clay, some on a terracotta vase and so on. I experimented and had fun. I did my first group exhibition in 1959. It was held in a students’ centre in Zagreb and comprised works in mixed media, ceramic, metal, wood and stone,” says Salvaro.

The glazes that are an outcome of many rounds of firing that inspire his work. Salvaro fires from 1,000 degree onwards. He works extensively with industries in Zagreb and develops sculptural work. The artist says he has never tried to copy anybody, and learnt from the mistakes he made, as he had no formal education in ceramics. “I accepted the visual disasters caused due to technical and creative errors, as I began by creating small ceramic objects. When I was in France, I met Pablo Picasso’s assistant and learnt that Picasso too had learnt from his mistakes. I travel across the world to share my art, and also learn so much from the cultures, people and materials in different countries,” says Salvaro.

The larger philosophy of Salvaro’s work is centered on communication. “Visual expression has self-identity and no rational meaning. So you don’t have to always understand or decipher the art, but life without art is not possible,” he says.