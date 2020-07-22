Masterpieces’ features 60 iconic art works from the Government Museum’s rich collection

The publication has coloured photographs and each art work is accompanied by a textual description. The publication has coloured photographs and each art work is accompanied by a textual description.

The Government Museum and Art Gallery’s new publication ‘Masterpieces’, which features 60 iconic art works from the Chandigarh Museum’s rich collectiion, was released today by Manoj Parida, Adviser to the Administrator.

The book, he suggested, must be made available at multiple tourist spots of the city to increase awareness about Museum’s rich collection.

The publication has coloured photographs and each art work is accompanied by a textual description highlighting the aesthetic and historical significance of the masterpiece. Among those featured are Gandhara sculptures; miniature paintings from the courts of erstwhile Pahari and Rajasthani kingdoms; modern and contemporary Indian works by artists like MF Husain, FN Souza, Satish Gujral; decorative art; rare manuscripts; coins dating back to Kushan and Gupta dynasties and some textiles. The text has been contributed by Vrinda Agrawal, Tagore National Research Scholar for Cultural Research at the Museum and photography of the art works has been done by Girish Nephade.

According to Director of the Museum, the selection of the art works was not an easy process as the Museum has innumerable outstanding works. The selection was made on the basis of the significance of the historical context of the work, and also it being representative of the diversity of the collection of the Museum.

The book will be available for sale at the museum souvenir shop once it reopens for the visitors.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd