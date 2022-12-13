scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Marred by delays, Kochi Biennale opens — slightly, formally

Kochi Biennale Foundation president Bose Krishnamachari (third from left) welcomes Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the fifth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, at Parade Ground in Fort Kochi on Monday. Express
While the opening of the main curatorial exhibition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, earlier scheduled on December 12, has been postponed to December 23, the formal inauguration took place at Parade Ground in Fort Kochi on Monday in the presence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The event also marked the completion of 10 years of the Biennale, with the first edition held on December 12, 2012.

At the inauguration, Vijayan said that strengthening the defence against reactionary forces through diverse cultural representation is the biennale’s political importance, apart from its artistic value. “In today’s age, various forces are attempting to destroy diversity by implementing reactionary ideologies like one race, one language and one way of dressing. It is of great significance that the biennale gives people from different backgrounds an opportunity to display their artistic talents in a democratic manner,” he said.

Recalling the first meeting of the biennale organisers with the state government in 2010, Vijayan noted that the government this year has allocated Rs 7 crore for the event.

While several members of Kochi Biennale Foundation, including its president Bose Krishnamachari, were present at the event, the curator of the fifth edition, Shubigi Rao, and several participating artists were not. As the display work at the main venue, Aspinwall House, continued, some of the participants have also reportedly expressed their displeasure after learning about delayed payments to workers after the previous edition in 2018-19.

Marred by controversies and delays, the biennale, in its fifth edition, is supposed to bring together 90 artists from across the globe. Originally scheduled to open in December 2020, the event was delayed twice due to the pandemic. While some of the artwork is still arriving, the organisers had no access to Aspinwall House until recently, even as the Kerala government was reportedly negotiating with the current owners, the DLF Group, to acquire the property.

Although some of the satellite exhibitions have opened, the main venues — Aspinwall House, Pepper House, and Anand Warehouse — will open on December 23.

Speaking at the inauguration, Krishnamachari said, “Kochi Muziris Biennale has evolved into people’s biennale through these years. The biennale will act as a window for global art and tourism in Kochi and Kerala.”

Among those present at the inauguration were state ministers K N Balagopal, P Rajeev, P A Mohamed Riyas, Kochi mayor M Anilkumar, and France’s ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain.

