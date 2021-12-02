Delhi-based artist installs 15-feet Olive Ridley sea turtle artwork using plastic at Puri beach

Delhi-based visual artist Manveer Singh recently installed a 15-feet Olive Ridley sea turtle artwork made completely out of plastic waste at Puri beach. Singh, who is popularly known as ‘Plasticvalla’, aims to raise awareness about the menace of plastic waste on the environment, especially on the sea and aquatic life, through his installation.

“My aspiration with this artwork, created with hard to recycle plastic, was to portray them with the very waste that bothers them,” he wrote, sharing the artwork.

“On the vast Rushikulya Beach in Ganjam, Odisha, there is a mass nesting ground for the Olive Ridley Turtles. Mr Rabindranath Sahu has devoted his entire life to cleaning this beach by himself, in order to create a safe and hygienic environment for these turtles. There are several such unnamed heroes like this who continue to do the good work in silence,” he said.

He added that his artwork “is certainly for the turtles but it is also to the people who care and continue to put in the work, each day.”

The artist is the winner of the ‘METIS initiative on Plastics and Indo-Pacific Ocean 2021’, a collaboration between Utsha Foundation and AFD. His sea turtle artwork is a part of this initiative.

“Through this project, I will engage with the people of Bhubaneshwar City in Odisha, India to create awareness about plastic pollution. I will be collecting more than 50 Kgs of MLP from Bhubaneshwar and turning it into art. It will be my earnest attempt to create a public display of these artworks,” he had said, after his victory.

