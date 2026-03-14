‘I used to feel so lonely’: Manushi Chhillar opens the doors to her 36th-floor Mumbai home, shared with her parents and brother

Former Miss World and Bollywood actor Manushi Chhillar recently welcomed viewers into her sea-facing home in Mumbai, giving fans a rare glimpse into a space that is still being lovingly put together.

Moving in just a week before the tour, Manushi opened her doors with characteristic warmth and candour, revealing a home that is as thoughtful and grounded as the person who lives in it. “Home for me is where my loved ones are,” she told Bollywood Bubble, and that sentiment is evident in every corner of the expansive apartment.

Manushi’s journey to this apartment is one of gradual rootedness. Originally from Delhi, she first came to Mumbai to compete for Miss India, living with the other contestants before eventually becoming a permanent resident of the city after winning Miss World. Her early days in the city were spent in the Miss India penthouse in Bandra, a beautiful address, but one that felt increasingly lonely as the other girls moved on.

The living area is expansive and airy, benefiting from natural light pouring through the large windows overlooking the sea. (Source: YouTube/Bollywood Bubble) The living area is expansive and airy, benefiting from natural light pouring through the large windows overlooking the sea. (Source: YouTube/Bollywood Bubble)

“I used to feel so lonely when I used to come back home,” she recalled. That loneliness prompted her to reach out to her parents. “I said, okay, I’m only 20. I’m in Bombay. I’m trying to figure life out. It would mean the world to me if you guys could just move to Bombay with me.”

Her parents eventually relocated, and the family moved between Bandra and Andheri before finally deciding on a permanent home together. A recommendation from a family friend brought them to this building, which they fell in love with for its community, central location, and above all, its view.

The apartment: Space, scale, and sea views

The apartment is a sprawling five-and-a-half BHK on the 36th floor, and the sea view is its undeniable crown jewel. Manushi lights up when she talks about it. “It’s very interesting, especially at night, to kind of just dim the lights and actually look at people because it’s so interesting how busy Mumbai is even at night,” she said.

Manushi has a clear aesthetic vision for the space: clean, uncluttered, and practical. (Source: YouTube/Bollywood Bubble) Manushi has a clear aesthetic vision for the space: clean, uncluttered, and practical. (Source: YouTube/Bollywood Bubble)

The home houses Manushi, her parents, and her brother, with a dedicated guest room always ready for her sister and brother-in-law whenever they visit. Each family member has been considered in the division of the space. Her father, a doctor, has a quiet study where he can continue learning; Manushi herself has her own room, a personal study for script preparation, a vanity, and a small art studio where she paints.

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The living area is expansive and airy, benefiting from natural light pouring through the large windows overlooking the sea. At the time of the tour, the home was still being set up, giving the space an in-progress feel.

Minimalism, practicality, and the art debate

Manushi has a clear aesthetic vision for the space: clean, uncluttered, and practical. “I like everything clean because in Bombay, everything catches dust, and I think it’s so much easier to just have everything clean,” she said with a laugh.

One of the most charming details from the tour was the ongoing family debate about what goes on the walls. “We’re still arguing and debating about the fact whether my paintings should go up or like, should we just get something which is not me,” she admitted.

There are no curated mood boards here, no flawlessly arranged coffee tables or designer statement pieces chosen for the camera. (Source: YouTube/Bollywood Bubble) There are no curated mood boards here, no flawlessly arranged coffee tables or designer statement pieces chosen for the camera. (Source: YouTube/Bollywood Bubble)

Her study is the one corner she has already claimed entirely for herself. It is her favourite spot in the house, a quiet desk-side space where she sits, reads, and prepares her scripts. In a home shared with family, this small personal nook clearly holds a special kind of peace.

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A home built on belonging

What sets this apartment apart from a typical celebrity home tour is the complete absence of performance. There are no curated mood boards here, no flawlessly arranged coffee tables or designer statement pieces chosen for the camera. What there is, instead, is a family in the middle of figuring out how they want to live together in a city that gave all of them something.

Mumbai changed Manushi’s life. “My life started here, in a way,” she reflected, noting the city’s relentless energy and its rare ability to make everyone feel like they belong.