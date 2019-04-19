Manoj Mauryaa’s film ‘Icecake’: 12 bikers’ ride from Delhi to Spiti

Painter-filmmaker Manoj Mauryaa has made an experimental feature film, ‘Icecake’, on 12 motorcycle riders as they undertook a 1400-km treacherous ride from Delhi to Spiti Valley in a span of just 12 days.

Manoj is known for his disruptive visual aesthetics in the film which comes from the virtue of his being a painter. For the film, Manoj shot the raw emotions and instinctive survival strategies of professional motorcycle riders who had never faced the camera, as they braved the isolated valleys, high mountain passes, scorching sunshine, and freezing snowstorms.

‘Icecake’ comes replete with action, romance, drama, adventure, and beautiful songs. The film also inspires the youth to stay away from drugs and other substance abuse. Icecake breaks the perceived notion that people harbour for motorcycle riders, where they are considered aimless adrenaline junkies, freaking on the roads. It is the first film made in India on the life and times of real Indian riders who may appear very rough and tough, but are very sensitive and easily moved by social concerns, said Mauryaa.

“Those who think that the motorcycle riding is a male territory, will be in for a surprise as the film shows three women riders challenging their male counterparts in riding manoeuvres,” he added.

Coming from different walks of life, these riders have taken a break from their routine professional life to challenge their stamina and skills in front of the camera.

Saiba Grover, one of the lead in the film, talked about her experience in acting. Hailing from Uttarakhand, she is also a social worker. She said bike riding for her is a passion that she has been pursuing since 8th standard. She learned to ride all by herself. She said acting in the film came naturally to her, and she received lot of love, friendship and cooperation from the director and the coworkers.