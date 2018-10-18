Medium Matters

Maneka Gandhi

Months after Maneka Gandhi put her collection of rare nineteenth century mica paintings on sale to garner funds for People For Animals (PFA) in March, the art aficionado has organised a sale of wine glasses and water glasses handblown by artisans from Ferozabad. “The glasses not only make sensational wedding and birthday gifts, they bring style and elegance to your table at one hundredth the price of foreign glasses,” says Gandhi in a press statement.

Maneka Gandhi (left) the glasses on sale

Taking place at Zooki and Casa Paradox at The Chanakya Mall, the sale is on till October 26. Another sale will be organised at The Park Hotel on October 29. “You will not only have unique limited-edition pieces that will never be replicated, you will also be helping the artisans of Ferozabad to take pride in their new-found skills,” adds Gandhi. For the event, Momin Latif, poet and art consultant, worked with artisans in Ferozabad for over two years, training them on how to design glasses. In multiple hues and “comparable to Morano glass”, the collection is limited to 6,000 pieces. The wine glasses are priced Rs 1,200 each and a water glass comes for Rs 1,000. “The colours and patterns are unique,” says Gandhi. The proceeds from the sale will be used for projects under People For Animals (PFA).

The Union Minister for Women & Child Development has previously brought several obscure mediums to limelight. If in 2006 she had an exhibition-cum-saale of Raja Ravi Varma’s oleographs, in 2012 she organised an exhibition of ceramic platters by studio potters.

