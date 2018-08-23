Man mistakes gaping 8-foot hole for a piece of artwork; falls into it

The man was looking at “Descent into Limbo,” which is an eight-foot hole that is painted black, so that it appears bottomless. (Source: di.gg/Instagram) The man was looking at “Descent into Limbo,” which is an eight-foot hole that is painted black, so that it appears bottomless. (Source: di.gg/Instagram)

Do you ever wonder about the emptiness that surrounds your life while staring into a void or while contemplating life and all its vacuum, you suddenly end up getting sucked into a void? That is exactly what happened to an art patron from Italy in the Serralves Museum in Porto, Portugal. He got drawn to a piece of art he thought was a two dimensional painting, which in reality was an art installation with an 8-foot hole. and actually fell into it.

The man was looking at “Descent into Limbo,” which is an installation painted black by British artist Anish Kapoor, so that it appears bottomless. Created in 1992, it is painted with the world’s blackest pigment in the world, Surrey Nanosystems’ nanocarbon-based Vantablack, to which he has exclusive rights.

Gazing into the circle or the gaping hole is supposed to provoke contemplation of the void, and perhaps get the viewer to think about the great unknowable mysteries of the universe, or you know, in this case get them a free ticket to ride into a black hole.

The artwork does not have any ropes or barriers, however, there are warning signs and visitors are supposed to sign a waiver.

The man who fell into the hole, believed to be about 60, was admitted to the hospital for back injuries and has since recovered. The installation has now been closed as it has ‘suffered’ some damage.

