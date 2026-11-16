Mame Khan on Rajasthani folk music, Manganiyar heritage, food and journey across 60 countries

For us, music is like breathing,” says Manganiyar folk singer Mame Khan. Raised in Satto, a village in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district, Khan has taken Rajasthan’s sounds to audiences worldwide. As he gears up for the third edition of the Jaigarh Heritage Festival, he sits down with indianexpress.com for a video call conversation. Garbed in a black jacket with his iconic turban, he takes us through the many facets of his roots—the humble soil of Rajasthan, its food, culture, music, and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

Mame Khan: Just as there is no life without breathing, there is no life for us without music. We grew up surrounded by it. In fact, the first sounds I remember hearing were my parents singing.

Music was woven into every aspect of our everyday lives. My mother would sing while cooking, my sister would sing while doing some household chores, and I can never forget my father’s early-morning riyaz at five or six. That discipline became an integral part of our upbringing.

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Q. What did growing up in such a musical household teach you about emotions and storytelling?

Mame Khan: A household is a world of emotions. There is happiness, sadness, disagreements, laughter, love, and separation. Every little incident creates its own atmosphere. Just like other families, we too experienced all these emotions within our family. Gradually, music became a way of expressing them. And we learnt to understand and communicate every emotion, whether it was love, longing, separation or joy.

Q. You say an entire film can be made from a single folk song. Could you share an example that illustrates this?

Mame Khan: I often say that an entire film can be made from a single Rajasthani folk song. There is so much storytelling within it. A song carries characters, emotions, situations, and an entire narrative.

Take the song Balamji Maharaj, Jeeri Mere Bharse. It tells the story of a woman who misses her husband during the month of Sawan. It is raining, there is a storm, and she is sitting outside, longing for her husband, who is away earning a living.

She decides to write him a letter, asking him to return home. But as she writes, the paper gets wet in the rain. Through the song, you can feel her longing and her plea for him to come back.

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At the same time, the song paints a beautiful picture of the surroundings. There is rain, there are birds, flowers, gardens, and the home she longs to share with him. Within one song, you experience an entire story.

That is the beauty of folk music. It comes from people and is created for people. It is deeply connected to families, communities, and everyday life. Every song carries an emotion, and every emotion has a story.

Q. Having performed in more than 60 countries, what do you miss most about home when you are travelling internationally?

Mame Khan: First and foremost, I always want to take our folk music to people across the world, and I feel extremely fortunate to have performed in more than 60 countries and to have received so much love and appreciation from audiences worldwide.

In 2012, I committed to not letting people continue to call folk music a dying art. I wanted to change that perception, and I am happy to say that we have made significant progress.

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But of course, I miss home-cooked food while travelling. You may find Indian restaurants in almost every part of the world, but the authenticity and flavours of food prepared at home are difficult to replicate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mame Khan (@mame_khan)

Q. What are some of the dishes and food traditions from your childhood in Jaisalmer that you remember most fondly?

Mame Khan: In our family, food and music have always gone hand in hand. I learnt both from my father, a legend in our community with thousands of followers.

We grew up enjoying a variety of dishes, from pulao, dal, baati, and churma to raita, dahi fry and traditional non-vegetarian preparations such as laal maas. We also had bajra roti, gawar ki sabzi, and other traditional preparations.

Dal baati churma is, of course, one of Rajasthan’s most iconic dishes, just as laal maas holds a special place in our cuisine.

I particularly remember the days when there was no electricity in our village. That was around 30 years ago. Life was very different. Cooking, singing, learning, and spending time together were among the most important parts of our everyday lives.

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There was always music around us. People would gather, discuss food, exchange recipes, and sing. Looking back, those were some of the best days of my life.

Q. Food is often associated with emotions, memories and celebrations. How do you connect the experience of food with music?

Mame Khan: For me, good food and good music go together. When your heart is happy, your mind is happy, and that happiness naturally finds expression through music.

In fact, whenever we travelled abroad, we would carry our own spices and onions. You could find Indian restaurants almost everywhere, but sometimes the food would not have the flavours we were accustomed to. So we would carry our spices and add them to the food whenever required!

Q. Is there a particular dish or family recipe that immediately transports you back home and reminds you of the musical gatherings of your childhood days?

Mame Khan: My father’s pulao is something I remember very fondly. Dal baati is another favourite, and the dal we prepare at home has a very distinct flavour.

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I also remember the aroma of laal maas. The ingredients and spices, particularly fenugreek, create an aroma that spreads across the entire village.

In a village of around 1,200-1,500 people, everyone knows one another. So the moment someone starts preparing a special dish, the aroma travels, and people know what is being cooked. That is the beauty of village life. Food becomes a shared experience, just like music.

Q. Beyond food, how do clothing, architecture and music express the cultural identity of the Manganiyar community?

Mame Khan: For us, all these elements come together as one complete cultural expression. Our traditional attire, including the dhoti, turban, and jewellery, is as much a part of our identity as our music.

When we perform, people do not just listen to us; they watch us. Every element contributes to the experience.

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Our songs speak about kings, forts, palaces, horses, camels, and the desert landscape. We sing about the history and heritage of Rajasthan, the beautiful forts that were built, the cities that flourished, and the lives of the people who were part of that history.

So our music, clothing, food, art, and cultural expressions are all interconnected. Together, they tell the story of our heritage.

Q. You have also collaborated with artists from different parts of India and internationally. How have these collaborations influenced your understanding of folk music?

Mame Khan: I have always loved exploring different folk traditions. I am from Rajasthan, but I also have a deep appreciation for Bengali folk music. Over the years, I have collaborated with artists from Bengal, Punjab, Maharashtra, and Mumbai, as well as international musicians from Iran, France, Brisbane and other parts of the world.

Every collaboration has taught me something new.

The most beautiful thing about folk music is the way it blends with other traditions. I often compare it to salt dissolving in water. You cannot see exactly when or how it melts, but it becomes one with the water. That is how beautifully folk music can come together across cultures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (@nmacc.india)

Q. How do you introduce Rajasthan and its cultural heritage to audiences when you begin a performance?

Mame Khan: Whenever we begin a performance, our first song usually invites the audience to visit Rajasthan.

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Through songs such as Kesariya Balam Padharo Mhare Des, we welcome people into our world. We want audiences to experience the warmth, hospitality, and richness of Rajasthan through our music.

We sing about the land, its people, its heritage and its beauty. It is our way of taking Rajasthan to the world and inviting everyone to experience it.

Q. You are often seen wearing a traditional Rajasthani turban, including at international platforms such as the Cannes Film Festival. What does the turban mean to you personally?

Mame Khan: The Rajasthani turban is a symbol of our pride. It carries our emotions, memories, family values, and cultural identity. It is something that can never be separated from who we are.

When I received the invitation to represent India at the Cannes Film Festival, I knew that I would be among several prominent personalities. Naturally, we wondered what to wear, especially since we knew there would be people representing some of the biggest fashion and luxury brands.

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However, we eventually decided to stay true to our culture. I wore a blue jacket, paired with pink trousers, and my traditional scarf. It was a beautiful way of presenting our culture on an international platform.

I always tell artists they don’t need to follow someone else’s label. You are a label in yourself. Your identity, your culture, and your roots are your biggest strength.