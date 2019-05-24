Making Note

Rukmini Vijaykumar, doyen of Bharatanatyam, and Pt Sanjeev Abhyankar, a master vocalist of the Mewati Gharana, will be in Pune tomorrow. The stalwarts will headline the Nupurnaad Festival 2019, one of the most prestigious events in the city’s cultural calendar.

“Rukmini will be giving her solo performance on ‘Abhimata — the beloved’ while Pt Sanjeev Abhyankar will be performing Hindustani classical vocal accompanied by Ajinkya Joshi on the tabla and Abhinay Ravande on the harmonium,” says Swati Daithankar, a Bharatnatyam dancer.

The Nupurnaad Festival, which celebrates classical dance, vocal and instrumental music, was conceptualised in 2017 by Swati and Dhananjay Daithankar, a santoor player and senior disciple of Padma Vibhushan Pt Shivkumar Sharma. “We are a family of artistes. My son, Ninaad, is a budding santoor player and my daughter, Nupur, is a Bharatanatyam dancer and Marathi actress. We intend to preserve Indian classical art forms and present them to the world. The objective is also to bring together legends with young talent,” says Swati.

Vijaykumar will also conduct a workshop on May 26 and 27 at Sudarshan Hall. “The basics of classical dance and the discipline attached with it will be taught. She will also teach tillana, a rhythmic piece performed by classical Indian dancers and often associated with South Indian music,” says Swati.

Nupurnaad Festival will be held at Shakuntala Jagannath Shetty Auditorium, Pune, on May 25, from 5 pm