Making a Mark

If you thought carrying an oversized Gucci tote with its flagship three stripes in red and green was not enough to grab everyone’s attention, how about your initials embossed in a big size on the bag, over the three stripes? In shades of orange, blue or parrot green? And if large letters screaming out your name is not your style, how about small, miniature-ish alpha-numeric imprint of your choosing on the side of their Ace statement sneakers? Or a knitted cardigan in bright yellow, and your initials emblazoned on it in dark blue? This is all possible courtesy the latest DIY (do-it-yourself) service being offered by the Italian luxury giant in the Capital.

Select items from the label’s collection, such as tote bags, Ace sneakers and small leather goods like wallets and knitwear, are part of the Gucci DIY service. One can choose from the swatches of leather and fabrics which can be played around with, and mix and match colours and textures.

Gucci, launched in 1921 by Guccio Gucci in Tuscany, is one of the oldest fashion luxury fashion labels of the world. The DIY service, which is the brainchild of Alessandro Michele, the label’s creative director, is a reflection of a larger global trend. Many luxury brands such as Burberry and Louis Vuitton offer to put ones names on their products. Hermes, which already made customised saddles and other equestrian paraphernalia, now have a special division, Sur-Mesure, where they can make anything for you, out of everything. There have been requests for boxing gloves, roller skates and even a rickshaw, they claim.

The Gucci DIY workshop was a first for New Delhi. The label launched this service in India last year, at their Mumbai outlet. The service is being offered till September 14, at Emporio, New Delhi.