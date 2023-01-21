The Mahabharata Project: This stage production looks at the epic through the lens of mental health

The Mahabharata Project, a stage production by director Rajesh PI, is being described as an investigation into the psychology and behaviour of the lead characters. Using various mediums of storytelling, like body theatre, Kalaripayattu, dance, song, music, movement, and poetry, this production promises a fresh look at the classical epic. Rajesh, who has been in the field of theatre for more than three decades now, has a special fascination with the story of the Mahabharata and has done three other productions based on it.

“I think I’m addicted to the Mahabharata,” he begins with a laugh, adding, “I did a production on it 25 years ago as well.”

Rajesh PI, the director of the play

A fresh interpretation of the Mahabharata



As with many new projects, this idea too took seed in Rajesh’s mind during the pandemic. “I really wanted to work on a new play based on the text, but this time I wanted to explore a psychological perspective to the whole thing. I had just done an online course on a concept called ‘positive intelligence’ or PQ that was conducted by author Shirzad Chamine, a professor from Stanford. Basically the concept is that all of us have what we call ‘internal saboteurs’– voices in our head. These voices belong to various categories like the judge, the avoider, the sage, the controller and so on. For me it was an eye opener,” he remarks.

What Rajesh did then was read the Mahabharata in a new light. “When I read the text through the filter of PQ, I saw the characters differently. Each of these characters made so many decisions which may seem stupid, angry or vengeful. Now I have more compassion for Duryodhana or for Shakuni; for any of these characters who are traditionally painted black,” he tells us.

The play has 13 actors, all of whom play the different lead characters, as well as the voices in the head of each of these characters. Rajesh also believes in gender-blind casting, so actors are not restricted while playing the roles of characters. Karna, for example, is played by a woman. “As a therapist, I could relate to the concept of inner voices. Never felt so close to The Mahabharata,” says actor Anshul Jhambani, who is playing the role of Kunti.

The performance will follow the story in chronological order, but will highlight scenes in which the characters make key decisions, and will focus on their inner monologues, through various mediums. “I wanted to keep it engaging, that’s why I chose so many different elements,” Rajesh adds.

A cast member of The Mahabharata Project

Relevant to today’s times



By taking this route, the director is also making the epic more relevant to today’s times. The aim of the whole production is for viewers to look inward and think about their mental health. “When it comes to mental health, the pandemic has affected children, teens and adults equally. I feel so few people are actually trying to get help. Instead most just brush it under the carpet. They just say, ‘no we are fine,’ but that cannot be further from the truth,” he reveals. For example take the character of Dhritarashtra, who’s fatal flaw is his blind spot for his son. In the play, the character during his monologue, turns to the audience and asks, “But what is your blind spot?”, hence opening up the dialogue for introspection. “It definitely spoke to me. I think it is for everyone especially for the ones watching and listening intently,” says actor Kiran Johar, about the relatability of the show.

“I want people to look back and say, ‘oh yes I’ve gone through this too.’ At least it will make people be more aware of their mental health and maybe even do something about it. Maybe they will talk about it, maybe get into a therapeutic process, or perhaps just be kinder to themselves. That is my objective of this production,” the director sums up.

The Mahabharata Project will be staged in Bengaluru over the weekend at Shoonya Center for Art and Somatic Practices.

