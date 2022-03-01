Maha Shivratri 2022: Artists pay tribute to Lord Shiva with unique creations, from sand art to rangoli

On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, said to signify the convergence of Lord Shiva and his consort Goddess Shakti, artists are paying their tribute to the God of Destruction with stunning artworks.

A rangoli artist and her team have created a 3D rangoli art of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati at Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple. The stunning artwork by Shikha Sharma shows Goddess Parvati putting a garland on Lord Shiva, as he smiles.

Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Artist shikha Sharma (@shikha.s_art)

As expected, the artwork received a lot of praise from netizens. “Mind blowing art. Superb Shikha ji. You are the creator of your success,” wrote on user, while another expressed, “Who can make out that these are rangoli colours? You are truly talented.”

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also created a Lord Shiva installation using 23,436 Rudraksh beads.

#OmmNamahShivay….🙏

On the occasion of Maha #Shivaratri, For the first time I have used 23,436 Rudrakshya installed on My Sand art of Lord Shiva at Puri beach . pic.twitter.com/U8yuV2pL58 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 1, 2022

“On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, for the first time, I have used 23,436 rudrakshya installed on my sand art of Lord Shiva at Puri beach,” he said on Twitter. According to PTI, “Pattnaik used 12 tonnes of sand to complete the artwork in six hours”

One user wrote, “Mesmerised by your art and creativity”. Several others wished each other on the auspicious occasion.

What do you think of these artworks?

