Magnum suspends photographer after row over images of child sexual exploitation

The agency will no longer represent him. (Source: Magnum Photos)

After photo agency Magnum Photos was accused of taking photographs showing sexual exploitation of minors, photographer David Alan Harvey has been suspended. A report in The Guardian said the decision was arrived at after Magnum’s board voted for his suspension unanimously. This is a first of its kind and the agency will refrain from representing him or his archive till the investigation is underway.

“A specific allegation has been made in confidence over the past few days relating to the personal conduct of David Alan Harvey. Such behaviour would represent a breach of [Magnum’s] code of conduct. A formal investigation is being carried out and David Alan Harvey’s membership has been suspended whilst this process takes place. Magnum is committed to a safe work environment and we will fairly and thoroughly investigate allegations of improper conduct by photographers or staff,” a statement to The Guardian read.

Last week, the agency found itself in hot waters after the aforementioned allegations. The website had shut down temporarily in order to re-examine the contents of the archive. “We sincerely apologise that the Magnum Pro website is temporarily down. We are doing some essential upgrade work over the weekend and hope to have it back on Monday. Thank you for supporting us.”

We sincerely apologise that the Magnum Pro website is temporarily down. We are doing some essential upgrade work over the weekend and hope to have it back on Monday. Thank you for supporting us. — Magnum Photos (@MagnumPhotos) August 14, 2020

