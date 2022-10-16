Magician O.P Sharma passes away at 76

Famous magician, O.P Sharma, on Saturday night passed away at a private hospital in Kanpur, U.P after being ill for a very long time.

O.P Sharma was from the Ballia district and was undergoing dialysis and took his last breath during treatment. Mukesh Gupta, O.P Sharma’s relative in a statement said, “His health condition was not well from past two years after being diagnosed from Covid-19 and post that he suffered kidney problems and he had to go for dialysis twice in a week. But from past 4-5 days his condition got worsen and he was admitted in ICU at a private hospital and on October 15, 11 pm, doctors at the hospital declared him dead.”

अपनी नायाब कला के द्वारा दशकों से लोगों का मनोरंजन कर रहे प्रख्यात जादूगर श्री ओ.पी. शर्मा जी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद है। प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान व उनके शोकाकुल परिजनों एवं असंख्य प्रशंसकों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दें। ॐ शांति! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 16, 2022

O.P Sharma’s residence was in the Barra area, Kanpur and was named ‘Bhoot Bunglaw’, with unusual statues created on the front gate.

Apart from being a famous magician, O.P Sharma was also a political leader, associated with Samajwadi Party.

He has also contested the elections on the SP ticket from the Govindnagar assembly constituency.

“He had a sheer interest in magic from his childhood days and performed many shows all over India and in overseas as well. There will be no one like O.P Sharma,” added Mukesh Gupta.

