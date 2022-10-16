scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

Magician O.P Sharma passes away at 76

O.P Sharma was from the Ballia district and was undergoing dialysis and took his last breath during treatment

Apart from being a famous magician, O.P Sharma was also a political leader, associated with Samajwadi Party. (Source: Instagram/@o_p_sharma_jr)

Famous magician, O.P Sharma, on Saturday night passed away at a private hospital in Kanpur, U.P after being ill for a very long time.

O.P Sharma was from the Ballia district and was undergoing dialysis and took his last breath during treatment. Mukesh Gupta, O.P Sharma’s relative in a statement said, “His health condition was not well from past two years after being diagnosed from Covid-19 and post that he suffered kidney problems and he had to go for dialysis twice in a week. But from past 4-5 days his condition got worsen and he was admitted in ICU at a private hospital and on October 15, 11 pm, doctors at the hospital declared him dead.”

Also Read |‘I am a forger of the impossible’: Magician Drummond Money-Coutts

O.P Sharma’s residence was in the Barra area, Kanpur and was named ‘Bhoot Bunglaw’, with unusual statues created on the front gate.

Apart from being a famous magician, O.P Sharma was also a political leader, associated with Samajwadi Party.

He has also contested the elections on the SP ticket from the Govindnagar assembly constituency.

“He had a sheer interest in magic from his childhood days and performed many shows all over India and in overseas as well. There will be no one like O.P Sharma,” added Mukesh Gupta.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 16-10-2022 at 06:19:59 pm
Next Story

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Updates: Los Blancos take on the Blaugrana in first El Clásico of season

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Mohit Raina
Not just acting, Mohit Raina has an impressive sartorial sense, too: A look at his most stylish moments
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 16: Latest News
Advertisement