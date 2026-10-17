Inside Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene’s 5,500-sq-ft Mumbai penthouse with sea views and M F Husain art

Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, live in a sprawling high-rise apartment in Mumbai’s Lower Parel, offering panoramic views of the Arabian Sea. Spread across 5,500 square feet, the home combines modern luxury with artistic expression, featuring carefully curated interiors, statement furniture and dedicated spaces for the family’s interests.

The couple hosted filmmaker Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip, for a tour, where they said one of the apartment’s highlights is its art collection, including framed works by celebrated Indian artist M F Husain. The interiors follow a warm, minimalist aesthetic, balancing contemporary design with personal touches and functional spaces.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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Inside the living area

The expansive living room features a mix of contemporary furniture and rich colours. Semi-curved seating, including a midnight blue sofa and neutral-toned chairs, creates a comfortable arrangement, complemented by circular and low-profile coffee tables.

The living space also features M F Husain’s artwork (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The living space also features M F Husain’s artwork (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

A textured dark brown accent wall adds depth to the otherwise neutral interiors, while floor-to-ceiling sheer white curtains allow natural light to filter into the room. Framed paintings, including works by M F Husain, add vibrant splashes of colour and serve as focal points against the understated backdrop.

A dining space that doubles as a music corner

The dining area features an oval marble-top table surrounded by quilted chairs in rich shades, including teal. Statement lighting fixtures above the table add to the space’s contemporary appeal.

A dedicated media and lounge area featuring personal achievements (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) A dedicated media and lounge area featuring personal achievements (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The open-plan layout also accommodates a music corner, reflecting the family’s interest in music. A grand piano, along with dedicated spaces for instruments such as guitars and drums, adds a creative dimension to the home.

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A sleek, modern kitchen

The modular kitchen follows a streamlined design, with handle-less cabinetry in muted wood and dark grey finishes. Sleek countertops and warm under-cabinet lighting complement the clean lines, creating a functional cooking space without compromising on aesthetics.

A vertical wall garden introduces greenery into the kitchen, softening the modern finishes with a natural element.

Dedicated media and family lounge spaces

The apartment also features dedicated entertainment and lounge areas designed for family time. Large televisions are paired with high-end sound systems and speakers, creating spaces to watch films and enjoy entertainment at home.

A painting depicts the life of Dr Nene (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) A painting depicts the life of Dr Nene (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The rooms retain the apartment’s minimalist aesthetic, with warm recessed lighting, decorative vases, and carefully selected artwork that adds character without overwhelming the interiors. One striking element of the space is a massive painting inspired by Dr Nene’s life, gifted to him by one of his friends.

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Rubeena Singh, Founder of The Verve Collective, interior stylist and home decorator, shared some Indian materials, crafts, and furniture traditions to keep in mind when decorating a house. “India has such an extraordinary design vocabulary,” she said.

“Handwoven textiles, block printing, dhurries, paintings, carved wood, brass, stone and handmade ceramics can all sit beautifully within very modern homes. I also love traditional Indian furniture forms -old wooden armchairs, consoles, benches and occasional tables. They look amazing when they are juxtaposed with cleaner contemporary pieces,” Rubeena added.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.