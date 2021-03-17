Music just happens, I don’t go looking for it: Lucky Ali

Lucky Ali needs no introduction. The singer, who once ruled the pop charts, is best known for his songs O Sanam, Tere Mere Saath, Jaane Kya Dhoondta Hai, and Mausam, among many others. Recently, the pop artiste was part of the fundraising music concert, Open Up India Fundraising Campaign, UNDP.

On the sidelines, the singer talked about his pandemic experiences, music, lockdown lessons, and much more.

The lockdown and pandemic have been tough emotionally and financially. How was it for you, and what has been your biggest lockdown lesson?

The biggest lesson during the lockdown was that anything can happen anytime, so if you keep it simple you are better prepared to meet any eventuality. Yes, it was difficult emotionally and financially because when you have responsibilities and people depending on you it becomes a challenge. But it’s good; if things are not tough you will never feel challenged and learn to overcome and solve problems.

Has the pandemic led you to make any changes as an artiste?

As an artiste, I felt that instead of doing a concert or a virtual concert, I should focus on recording my music and putting it out there and expressing my thoughts through music — and that would be my communication.

How can the youth of India help in rebuilding the nation? What role do you see music playing in it?

Music is a feeling, so my message to the youth would be that challenges exist to be met. Do not get scared of failure because if you don’t fail you won’t succeed. The idea is to stand up when you fall down; do not give up hope.

In what ways can music be leveraged to make things better in the post-pandemic scenario?

It’s always been a part of our culture and we’ve made music in all kinds of situations. We also have a song for every situation so music will always be a very strong part of our identity. It definitely plays a big part in our daily life and helps us express our thoughts. Music brings people together.

How do you feel about virtual concerts?

Virtual music concerts have both advantages and limitations. You won’t get the same feeling in an online concert as an actual live concert. However, because of COVID, which restricts mass gathering, virtual concerts are a great means to reach everyone. But we do miss the interaction with the public, playing music with your band and musicians. However, we try to shoot our online concerts in exciting places to make sure we give the feel that our music is trying to portray, and we have a great time doing it.

O Sanam went viral recently and many of your other songs also continue to resonate with the audience even after so many years. Where do you seek inspiration from to create these evergreen numbers?

For me, music just happens when it happens. I don’t really go out looking for it. It’s not like a factory. When there is a good idea we just put it down and then it works. Sometimes an idea becomes a part of another idea or a project, so there is no given structure. And yeah, I really don’t expect it. I’m glad I could be a part of all of this.

What’s keeping you busy these days?

Farmhouse Music, which is run by Taawwuz (my son) and Mezaan (my nephew) is mostly keeping me busy these days along with such projects like that of the UNDP and my new music that will come this year. Also, we have done a lot of fundraisers with the Army, Air Force, and I am definitely keen on doing more. We try to help in every way we can and are glad to do it. Since we come from a background of cinema and music, we will end up producing, creating music, cinema, and everything that comes with it; it’s all work in progress.