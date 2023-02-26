scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Ukrainian designer creates ‘love letter’ dress to mark first anniversary of Russian invasion

Actors Milla Jovovich and Krysten Ritter have also contributed their own messages of love for Ukraine that will be printed on the sheer white gown.

Love letter to Ukraine dressThe love letters sent by people to Ukraine would be printed on a fabric and sewn together into a unique couture dress. (Image Source: Instagram/Lessja Verlingieri)

To commemorate the one-year anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine that took place on February 24, 2022, Ukrainian designer Lessja Verlingieri created a one-of-a-kind ‘Love Letter to Ukraine’ dress.

Verlingieri, the founder of Lever Couture (based out of Los Angeles), collaborated with British artists — Jenny WIlliams, creative director, and Ricci Williams, art director — to send across the message of love from all over the world to Ukraine by encouraging groups and individuals to share their thoughts. These would be inscribed into a handmade couture dress and an NFT.

Actors Milla Jovovich and Krysten Ritter have also contributed their own messages of love that will be printed on the sheer white gown.

 

 

The official love letter to Ukraine website states, “We are delighted to introduce our ‘Love Letter to Ukraine’ project, an innovative project that aims to send messages of love and hope from all over the world. Combining creativity and technology, we are asking people everywhere to contribute their own message of love by uploading them online. These messages will be printed onto fabric and sewn together into a unique couture dress, which will then be gifted back to the people of Ukraine as a symbol of its beauty and strength in the face of adversity.”

The gown will be auctioned with 100 per cent of the proceeds donated to the Zelenska Foundation started by Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska, reported The Independent.

 

 

It adds, “This dress symbolises the sense of community and togetherness that the project rallies around. Each individual letter can contribute something unique and special, making the finished fabric blend of storytelling an incredible work of art. The dress will bring life to the stories, memories and experiences shared by all those who have written a letter for this meaningful cause”.

Speaking to The Independent, Jenny Williams says: “We wanted to do something that reflected the outpour of love the whole world has for Ukraine and unite people.”

She adds, “The handwritten note concept was chosen “because it makes people stop and take time to be personal.”

First published on: 26-02-2023 at 15:25 IST
