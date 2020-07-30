London’s Royal College of Art exhibits works of Indian artists in a virtual show

‘Nurtur’ by Radhika Agrawal and Fanghui Song, MA Service Design, at . (Source: royalcollegeofart/Instagram) ‘Nurtur’ by Radhika Agrawal and Fanghui Song, MA Service Design, at . (Source: royalcollegeofart/Instagram)

Royal College of Art (RCA) just opened its graduate exhibition online as various colleges are now shifting to the virtual platform amid the coronavirus pandemic.

RCA’s graduate exhibition is known to kickstarting the careers of designers, architects and artists who later became popular worldwide. The alumni include Sir James Dyson the inventor and industrial designer, David Hockney the influential artist, along with India’s Pradip Bose the Vice President Global Design at Tata Motors, Sandeep Ashwath the Associate Dean at Srishti Institute of Art, Design and Technology, and Geeta Kupur the well-known art critic, historian and curator.

Visitors to the online graduate show this year will witness the works of 850 students from around the world, which you could have earlier enjoyed only if you were in London. Visitors can now also discover a collection of graduate work by leading artists like Sir Jony Ive, RCA Chancellor and Apple Designer, and India’s Sandhini Poddar, Art Historian & Consulting Curator for Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.

Read| Queen witnesses virtual unveiling of new portrait in UK

Among the exquisite works will be that of a talented graduate from Bengaluru, Rakhee Shenoy, who has an MA in Textiles, and will depict a reflection of the time spent in London’s iconic Hyde Park and her travels. Titled Nature to Weave, her work is a collection of tapestries and prints inspired by the complexity of colour, texture and form that is found in nature.

Among other talented Indian artists and designers who will showcase their works are Rashmi Bidasaria from Mumbai (MA Design Products), Kaushikee Gupta from Assam (MA Contemporary Art Practice), Deepak Kathait from New Delhi (MA Photography), Shardul Shekhar from New Delhi (MA Painting), Saumya Singhal from Mumbai (MA Service Design), Aarushi Kalra from Delhi (MA Interior Design), and Avirukh Roy from Kolkata (MA Intelligent Mobility).

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd