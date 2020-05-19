Amid lockdown, Kangana Ranaut pens poem on love and life; watch video

Celebrities often use social media platforms to post their pictures, thoughts and even poems. Recently, Kangana Ranaut did just that as she shared a video accompanied by a poem composed by her. Titled Aasman (sky), and narrated by her, it is a heartfelt and contemplative poem on love, companionship and ultimately, life.
The poem was shared by her team on Instagram, with the caption, “#KanganaRanaut reveals another treasure from her innumerable talents. #आसमान was been penned and directed by her, and is truly food for thought in these testing times.”
Prior to this, Ayushmann Khurrana has also shared his poems on the platform. More often than not, they are commentaries on the current times and the crisis.
Here are some of them.
यहाँ कोई मित्र नहीं है, कोई आश्वस्त चरित्र नहीं है, सब अर्धनिर्मित है| अर्धनिर्मित इमारतें हैं, अर्धनिर्मित बच्चों कि शरारतें हैं, अर्धनिर्मित ज़िन्दगी कि शर्ते हैं, अर्धनिर्मित जीवन पाने के लिए लोग रोज़ यहाँ मरते हैं| अर्धनिर्मित है यहाँ के प्रेमियों का प्यार, अर्धनिर्मित है यहाँ मनुष्यों के जीवन के आधार| आज का दिन अर्धनिर्मित है, न धूप है, न छाओं है, मंजिल कि डगर से विपरीत चलते पाँव है| | अर्धनिर्मित सी सेहत है, न कभी देखा निरोगी काया को, न कभी दिल से कहा अलविदा माया को, हमारी अर्धनिर्मित सी कहानी है, अर्धनिर्मित हमारे युवाओं कि जवानी है| हम रोज़ एक अर्धनिर्मित शय्या पर लेटे हुए एक अर्धनिर्मित सा सपना देखते हैं, उस सपने में हम अपनी अर्धनिर्मित आकांक्षाओं को आसमानों में फेंकते हैं| आसमान को भी इन आकांक्षाओं को समेटकर अर्धनिर्मित होने का एहसास होता होगा, क्योंकि यह आकांक्षाएं हमारी नहीं आसमान की है, बिलकुल वैसे ही जैसे यह अर्धनिर्मित गाथा तुम्हारी है और आयुष्मान की है| -आयुष्मान
किसी और का ख़ामियाज़ा भर रहा है आदमी आदमी लाचार जग में मर रहा है आदमी भूल देख दूसरों की सीख ले ना कुछ सका आज पर उत्पात कैसा कर रहा है आदमी, जब छिल जानी है ज़िंदगी मौत में तपी इन सड़कों पर रख ज़िंदगी हथेली पर क्यूँ विचर रहा है आदमी रोज़मर्रा की शिकायत से भरा था जिसका कल पूछ लो सुकूँ से दिन कितने घर रहा है आदमी, हाँ ज़रा बंधना सा है ये जबरन घर पर बैठना पर देखो ग़ैर मुल्क़ों में बस ख़बर रहा है आदमी ज़िंदगी महफ़ूज़ कर दूँ कहता है ये टोटका अपनों के लिए अपनों से दूर अगर रहा है आदमी हर विपत्ति में एकजुट हुई है जब इंसानियत एक ज़रा महामारी से क्यूँ डर रहा है आदमी हम चुनेंगे ज़िंदगी जो स्वस्थ हो खुशहाल हो ये बात और है कि कब अमर रहा है आदमी ~नीति
What do you think of her poem?
