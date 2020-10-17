Live-from-stage virtual concert to be held in memory of tabla maestro Pandit Chatur Lal

Pandit Chatur Lal (Source: shruti_chaturlal_official/Instagram)

Pandit Chatur Lal Memorial Society will be organising a musical concert as a tribute to the Oscar nominee and BAFTA awardee tabla wizard, to mark his 55th death anniversary on October 18.

Pandit Chatur Lal was the first internationally acclaimed Indian percussionist who popularised the tabla among the western audiences. He was one of the doyens to promote and give a grand acceptance of Indian classical music to the West in the mid 50’s giving concerts of Indian classical music.

The concert called ‘Smritiyaan’ is being held in association with IndusInd Bank. It will be streamed at 7 pm on the respective social media handles, as stated in the press release.

Several renowned artistes will be performing at the concert. Among them is Sooryagayathri, young singer from Kerala, whose devotional songs, bhajans and kirtans have been garnering attention on the internet. Besides, the stage will be graced by Chatur Lal’s percussion ensemble Pranshu who is also Pandit Chatur Lal’s grandson. Famously known as ‘Prince of Tabla’, he has been conferred with various awards like TablaRatna Award, Tabla Shiromani Award by Orissa Government, Sa Ma Pa Festival Award, Pt. Manmohan Bhatt Parampara Award, Tarana Samman Award, JMV Global Events Sammaan, Mangal Dhani Samman Award to name a few.

The audience will also witness a jugalbandi between folk singer Padma Shri Malini Awasthi and doyen of Kathak Padma Shri Shovana Narayan.

“We, as artistes, pay our respects and Shraddhanjali to a great tabla maestro through our arts, be it dance, vocal or instrumental, as the late Pt Chaturlal’s art form spanned all genres of performing arts. Kudos to the designers of this Festival for each festival of theirs comes up with a unique idea and pattern of bringing together artists of different genres of art, away from the usual offerings,” Narayan said in a statement.

Awasthi added, “As an artiste, it is our duty and responsibility to pay tribute in remembrance to all our gurus and legends who have set the path to promote the Indian classical music and dance. Tabla wizard Pandit Chatur Lal Ji was one such legend and I am happy to be a part of the musical tribute Smritiyaan organised by Pandit Chatur Memorial Society. I am going to present Jugalbandi along with world-renowned Kathak Maestra Padma Shri Shovana Narayan Ji. This is the first time for me to perform on live on stage without any rehearsal due to COVID.”

Shruti Chatur Lal Sharma, granddaughter of Pandit Chatur Lal and program director at Pandit Chaturlal Festival said, “In the era of remixes, the essence of Hindustani classical music is somewhere getting lost which we need to revive. It gives me immense pleasure and pride that I belong to the lineage of the Oscar Nominee and BAFTA awardee tabla stalwart. On his 55th death anniversary, Chatur Lal family look forward to continuing his pioneering efforts to promote the Indian heritage of classical music and dance across the globe. On behalf of Pandit Chatur Lal Memorial Society, I thank the artistes and the whole team who have come together for this musical tribute, Smritiyaan. This is the first time after the outbreak of a pandemic that such an event is being organised live from the stage.”

