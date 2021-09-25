Around Town: Art, music, stand-up comedy and more

1. Of faraway lands

Artist Paula Sengupta’s most recent body of work comes together in the exhibition titled “The Porcelain Rose” at Gallery Espace. Featuring drawings and digital prints, it sees Sengupta venturing into animation.

“Every work conjures a space of fantasy and inevitable folly. Much of the smaller reptilian and cacti-like flora and fauna drift into this series from the earlier body of work in ‘Of herbariums, hortoriums and home’, exhibited in 2018. Observed mostly from a visit to the Udawallawe National Park in Sri Lanka on a visit in October 2018, visits to the Yala and Wilpattu Sanctuaries in Sri Lanka, as also another visit to Tanzania remain derailed due to the ongoing pandemic,” notes Paula Sengupta.

2. Dynamic duo

Rita Dev Rita Dev

After being cloistered in our homes and glued to our screens for almost two years, slowly life is getting back to an offline avatar. To continue this sense of normalcy, attend a dance and vocal recital by artistes Sangita Chatterjee and Rita Dev respectively, as the India International Centre rolls its first physical recital ever since the pandemic started. Sangita Chatterjee, a kathak dancer is a disciple of Guru Vaswati Misra and has presented performances like ‘Yagyaseni, The Ultimate Oblation’ a dance theatre production on the life of Draupadi. Rita Devi , a follower of the Banaras Gharana, is an accomplished vocalist. She is an approved artist in ICCR and also grade`A’ artist of the All India Radio. The two will perform at the CD Deshmukh Auditorium, IIC, September 29, 6.30 pm.

Sangita Chatterjee Sangita Chatterjee

3. Weaving a tale

Weaving a tale Weaving a tale

Did you know that when Jamdani travelled to UP it became Banarasi, and when it moved to Andhra Pradesh it was known as Upadda, as it changed and morphed to accommodate the availability of yarn and weaving styles? Inform yourself with more such facts at the ongoing exhibition on the weaves of dhakai and jamdani, which has been curated by Puneet Kaushik, from the collection of Siddhartha Tagore. The exhibition is on at the Kamladevi Complex, IIC, till October 4.

4. Framed in time

Framed in time Framed in time

“57”, a story on unconditional love of a mother for her differently abled son. The anti CAA protest. The Delhi Riot aftermath. Life in lockdown. Experience all these stories at the 8th annual photography exhibition, being held at the Raghu Rai Centre for Photography. The exhibition showcases the works of 16 students, and encompasses genres like street, documentary, landscapes, photojournalism, portraits, photo stories, fashion and product photography. The exhibition is open to the public from September 29- October 1, at Gallery 1AQ, 11am- 6.30pm.

5. Laugh Out Loud

Laugh Out Loud Laugh Out Loud

Stand up comic Kunal Kamra is back on the comedy circuit after a long hiatus. Kamra is perming in the national capital, and is presenting a mix of new and old jokes. An hour long performance, it promises to make you forget the worries of the world. The performance shall follow the norms of social distancing and wearing a mask is compulsory. At the Helium Comedy Studio, September 26 — October 3. Tickets available on Bookmyshow.com.

