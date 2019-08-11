Line of Thought

Bharti Sharma is initiating an ‘Uninhibited Dialogue’ with her memories, her family, past and her personal history. It’s with a series of drawings and mixed media works done on paper that the artist is beginning this conversation with a larger audience with her first solo exhibition, a showcase of her latest works created over a year at the Open Hand Studios, Le Corbusier Centre, Chandigarh.

The artist’s art practise includes paintings, drawings, as well as mixed media. The works also incorporate fragments from paper, raw material, photographs, painted surfaces, layered and juxtaposed together. Sharma has incorporated stitching, papier-mâché, collage into this series, as the works transcend the two-dimensional aspect of painting. The artist uses the process of creating art as a way of exploring the personal, which is often hidden and her vocabulary is often drawn from personal history, experiences, memories, identity, as she connects these with the language of visual art.

The series, ‘Uninhibited Dialogue’, includes drawings and mixed media works done on paper and is an attempt to express the broken and the abandoned, apart from the impermanence of life. The techniques accommodate restoration, rehabilitation and binding. The artist’s approach to her work is organic, a response to both emotion and material. The present series does not emerge from an idea, but the explored mediums, colours and materials. Sharma lets her natural expressions flow into her work. She uses the techniques of tearing of paper, pasting, stitching and binding to create distorted human figures, a reflection of her physical pain she went through for a year. “The different elements of my suffering, medicines, being on bed and not being able to follow a routine and schedule — all came into my work, representing destruction and healing at the same time. Many drawings of this series exhibited are a result of observing large families living in tiny houses and finding their own personal space to exist, a common sight in urban areas.

The beehive represents these thoughts,” explains the artist, who has been awarded the prestigious scholarship for young artists by the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi and has actively participated in numerous art workshops and exhibitions.

Born and brought up in New Delhi, Sharma is now based in Chandigarh, teaching art in a government school. She has received her Masters in fine arts (painting) from Kala Bhavan, Visva Bharti University, Santiniketan and Bachelors (painting) from College of Art, New Delhi. While initially, it was black and white that dominated her canvas, now there are many colours that are finding space in her art. Bharti says that the process of her work is simple, as she lets it grow from the initial response and enjoys watching it as it unfolds, enjoying its spontaneity and imperfection. “My practice of art is realistic, for I want to first relate to it myself and then share its layers with others,” she says.

‘Uninhibited Dialogue’ is on at Alliance Francaise, Chandigarh till August 20