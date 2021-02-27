scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 27, 2021
Latest news

Lincoln Center to emerge from pandemic with outdoor shows

Lincoln Center intends to emerge from the novel coronavirus pandemic by creating 10 outdoor stages for performances and rehearsals in New York City starting April 7

By: AP | New York |
February 27, 2021 8:30:05 pm
Lincoln Center, New York, Lincoln New York, Indian ExpressThe centers indoor halls have been closed to performances since March of last year causing the Metropolitan Opera and New York Philharmonic to cancel their entire 2020-21 seasons. (Source: Pixabay)

Lincoln Center intends to emerge from the novel coronavirus pandemic by creating 10 outdoor stages for performances and rehearsals in New York City starting April 7.

Venues as part of the Restart Stages initiative include a cabaretstyle stage on Lincoln Centers Hearst Plaza areas for public school graduations dedicated space for arts activities for young people and an outdoor reading room created with The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.

Performances will be coordinated with blood drives in partnership with the New York Blood Center distributions with Food Bank For New York City and a New York City primary election polling place.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |British Museum undergoes cleaning to remove lockdown dust

Programming will include the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Centers annual summer evenings concerts Lincoln Center, theater concerts and cabaret New York City Ballet dance workshops Film at Lincoln Center screenings, and a Lincoln Center Theater concert and cabaret series.

The center’s indoor halls have been closed to performances since March of last year causing the Metropolitan Opera and New York Philharmonic to cancel their entire 2020-21 seasons.

The project is being supported by Lincoln Centers board of directors and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation and it will launch with a performance for healthcare workers Some events will be live streamed on websites of Lincoln Center and its partners.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

49th Rose Festival begins in Chandigarh; see pics

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 27: Latest News

Advertisement