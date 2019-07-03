Lewis chessman piece bought for Rs 433 sold at Sotheby’s auction for over Rs 6.3 crore

A long-lost chess piece, part of a 12th-century set found buried in Scotland which was bought for £5 (Rs 433) in 1964, has now been sold at Sotheby’s for 735,000 pounds (approximately Rs 6.3 crore). The piece, which was kept in a drawer for 55 years with the owners unaware of its value, has set a new record for a medieval piece at the auction house.

The small walrus tusk warrior figure was last month revealed to be a missing piece from a set considered one of the most stupendous wonders of the medieval world. The owners were unaware of its significance until the piece was taken to Sotheby’s for assessment.

Bidding for the piece at Old Master Sculpture & Works of Art opened at £480,000 (over Rs 4 crore) and quickly rose to the low estimate figure of £600,000 (over Rs 5 crore) but went no further, falling short of the upper estimate of £1 million (over Rs 8 crore). With commission, the amount paid by the anonymous buyer stood at £735,000.

Alexander Kader, a Sotheby’s expert who spent a year studying the chess piece, was quoted by The Guardian as saying, “This is one of the most exciting and personal rediscoveries to have been made during my career. It has been such a privilege to bring this piece of history to auction and it has been amazing having him on view at Sotheby’s over the last week – he has been a huge hit. When you hold this characterful warder in your hand or see him in the room, he has real presence.”

The Sotheby’s sale also featured sixth-century Byzantine jewellery, 15th-century German stained glass and 16th-century Spanish polychromed wood sculptures. But the star was the 8.8cm-tall Lewis chessman, displayed in a transparent case.

It was identified as a missing piece from a hoard that was discovered in the sandbanks of Lewis, in the Outer Hebrides, in 1831. The chessmen are well-known in popular culture thanks to the children’s television series Noggin the Nog and Ron Weasley’s perilous chess game in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

A total of 82 Lewis chessmen pieces are in the British Museum in London, and 11 are in the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh. Five are missing. While the chessmen were found buried in a sand dune on the Isle of Lewis in 1831, the whereabouts of the five pieces have remained a mystery.