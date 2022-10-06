scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Neemrana to come alive with cultural performances this weekend

The weekend will also include fashion and photo exhibits by designer JJ Valaya, co-founder of House of Valaya, and a Sarod recital by Irfan Muhammad Khan, presiding chief of the Lucknow-Shahjahanpur Gharana

Malavika Sarukkai, will be performing at a dance festival at Tijara Fort-Palace, Neemrana. (Photo: Malavika Sarukkai)

Two of India’s most popular Bharatanatyam performers, Leela Samson and Malavika Sarukkai, will be performing at a dance festival at Tijara Fort-Palace, Neemrana, over the weekend. The event will also host an array of lectures, exhibitions, and workshops on artistic disciplines including dance, fashion, photography, and music.

On her piece, Samson says, “[The Spanda Dance Company and I ] will present Nadi – it is the way poets over the last 200-300 years have looked at the subject of rivers, and expressed it in their own languages. We cover six Indian languages and in each song, there is a very deep philosophical meaning to the symbolism and metaphor of the river.”

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“The festival will present two of India’s greatest Bharatanatyam dancers. They will present their timeless art, [one that is] magical and picturesque,” said Aman Nath, co-founder and co-chairman of Neemrana Hotels.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...Premium
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...Premium
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...Premium
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...
Rising rates after four repo hikes: Turbulent times ahead for home loan s...Premium
Rising rates after four repo hikes: Turbulent times ahead for home loan s...
leela samson, leela samson dance Leela Samson (Photo: G5a Foundation)

The weekend will also include fashion and photo exhibits by designer JJ Valaya, co-founder of House of Valaya, and a Sarod recital by Irfan Muhammad Khan, presiding chief of the Lucknow-Shahjahanpur Gharana. Archivist-writer Ashish Mohan Khokar will launch the latest edition of Attendance, India’s only yearbook on dance. A workshop on digital wellness will be held by Rijul Arora. Kul Bhushan, a writer and journalist, will hold a session on calligraphy.

The dance festival will be on October 7 and 8. For info, call 9891194659

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 09:10:41 am
Next Story

Sonia, Kharge to join Rahul Yatra; Tharoor heads to TN

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Dussehra 2022: Ravana effigies set on fire to mark the triumph of good over evil
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement