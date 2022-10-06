Neemrana to come alive with cultural performances this weekend

Two of India’s most popular Bharatanatyam performers, Leela Samson and Malavika Sarukkai, will be performing at a dance festival at Tijara Fort-Palace, Neemrana, over the weekend. The event will also host an array of lectures, exhibitions, and workshops on artistic disciplines including dance, fashion, photography, and music.

On her piece, Samson says, “[The Spanda Dance Company and I ] will present Nadi – it is the way poets over the last 200-300 years have looked at the subject of rivers, and expressed it in their own languages. We cover six Indian languages and in each song, there is a very deep philosophical meaning to the symbolism and metaphor of the river.”

“The festival will present two of India’s greatest Bharatanatyam dancers. They will present their timeless art, [one that is] magical and picturesque,” said Aman Nath, co-founder and co-chairman of Neemrana Hotels.

The weekend will also include fashion and photo exhibits by designer JJ Valaya, co-founder of House of Valaya, and a Sarod recital by Irfan Muhammad Khan, presiding chief of the Lucknow-Shahjahanpur Gharana. Archivist-writer Ashish Mohan Khokar will launch the latest edition of Attendance, India’s only yearbook on dance. A workshop on digital wellness will be held by Rijul Arora. Kul Bhushan, a writer and journalist, will hold a session on calligraphy.

The dance festival will be on October 7 and 8. For info, call 9891194659

