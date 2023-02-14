Lalitha Lajmi, who painted a ‘layered history of modern Indian woman’ in post-Independence India, dies

DURING the pandemic, prominent painter-printmaker Lalitha Lajmi, then 88, could not use her garage-turned-studio in the Andheri West building where she stayed due to Covid-related restrictions. Undeterred, she converted her living room into studio space.

Simultaneously, she got some of her significant artworks restored since she was planning to showcase them during the retrospective of her art, which was then postponed due to Covid-induced uncertainties. Having a retrospective of her art was her long-standing dream and it was fulfilled when the show — Mind’s Cupboards — opened at National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Mumbai, on January 12.

A month later, Lajmi died on Monday. She was 90.

Lajmi, younger sister of legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt and mother of late director Kalpana Lajmi, is survived by her son, Devdas. Considered to be a prominent painter of post-Independent India, Lajmi is also known for her brief appearance in Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Taare Zameen Par’ (2007) as the judge for an art competition.

Born in Kolkata to a poet-father and a poly-linguist writer-mother in 1932, Lajmi showed artistic flair from an early age. The family later moved to Mumbai and Guru Dutt found success as a director-actor. Her ambition took a backseat when she got married to a merchant navy sailor, Gopi Lajmi, at the age of 17. After the birth of Kalpana and Devdas, she started practising art while being employed as an art teacher at a school.

Calling her “an unparalleled watercolourist”, NGMA in its post said, “through her works, she narrates a layered history of the modern Indian woman in the decades that followed Independence”. NGMA, which is showing her artwork over the last 50 years during the ongoing exhibition, stated that her works often “reflect the hidden tensions that exist between men and women, captured in the different roles they play. Yet, her women are not meek individuals, but assertive and individualistic, with a strong autobiographical element.”

Mumbai-based Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation (JNAF) posted that her works had “an element of melancholy and performance” and cited her watercolour, ‘Dance of Life and Death’, as an example.

The artist had also given a guest appearance in the 2007 Bollywood film, Taare Zameen Par (Express Archive) The artist had also given a guest appearance in the 2007 Bollywood film, Taare Zameen Par (Express Archive)

Regarded as a prominent printmaker, Lajmi’s professional journey started when she took part in an exhibition of the Progressive Artists Group in 1960. The following year, she had her first solo show under the guidance of her mentor, K H Ara.

Advertisement

Notwithstanding her responsibilities as a mother and the task of running a household while having a day job as a teacher, Lajmi, a self-taught artist, persisted and worked relentlessly to make a mark as an artist. “I didn’t get much sleep at night, as I worked on my prints in the kitchen where my printer was installed,” Lajmi had said when we met her last year.

By her own admission, she found her voice as an artist in the 1970s and went on to experiment with several themes in the following years. However, loneliness often reflected in her art, most likely because she endured several personal tragedies, including the untimely death of her brother, Guru Dutt, his wife Geeta Dutt and her daughter Kalpana. Yet, creating art remained a constant in her life till the end.