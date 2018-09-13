Follow Us:
Thursday, September 13, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
Lalbaugcha Raja 2018 Mumbai LIVE Updates: Here’s how Mumbai is celebrating

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 13, 2018 9:46:45 am
ganesh chaturthi 2018, Lalbaugcha Raja 2018, ganesh chaturthi 2018 date in india, ganesh chaturthi history, ganesh chaturthi ritual, ganpati festival, ganpati festival 2018 date, ganesh chaturthi 2018 date, vinayaka chaturthi, vinayaka chaturthi 2018, vinayaka chaturthi 2018 date in india Ganesh Chaturthi 2018 falls on September 13 this year. (Photo: Prashant Nadkar)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018, Lalbaugcha Raja 2018 Mumbai Live: One of the anticipated festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi marks the day lord Ganesh was born. The day, that falls on September 13 this year, is celebrated with much aplomb. People from various parts of the country come together to partake in the festival. Idols are brought home, arrangements are made and for 10 days, people indulge in revelry.

This year, the celebration kicks off from today and is the case, idols are making their way to homes, a platter full of modak and other sweets are being prepared. We bring to you the live updates of how Mumbai is celebrating the homecoming of Ganesh.

[ALSO READ | Lalbaugcha Raja 2018: First look of an 85-year-old Ganesha idol believed to ‘fulfill every wish’ unveiled in Mumbai]

The celebration will continue for 10 days stretch and it will be a delight to see people ushering in one of the most famous festivals. There is a lot to rejoice and celebrate in the coming days.

Live Blog

Ganesh Chaturthi LIVE UPDATES: Check out how Mumbai is celebrating, know the city's mood

09:41 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
Madhuri Dixit brings the idol home

The Lalbaugcha Raja idol was unveiled for a photoshoot ahead of the Ganapati festival at Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshostav Mandal in Mumbai. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Ganeshotsav, celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesh. On this day, people unite to celebrate Lord Ganesh. Ganesh is often considered as the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. Among other cities, Mumbai is famous for organising some of the most famous Ganpati mandals. Several Bollywood celebrities too partake in the festival and bring the idol home. come together and celebrate this festival. The festival, that starts from today (September 13) ends after 10 days on Anant Chaturdashi, also known as Ganesh Visarjan day.

