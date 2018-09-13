Lalbaugcha Raja 2018 Mumbai LIVE Updates: Here’s how Mumbai is celebrating

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018 falls on September 13 this year. (Photo: Prashant Nadkar) Ganesh Chaturthi 2018 falls on September 13 this year. (Photo: Prashant Nadkar)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018, Lalbaugcha Raja 2018 Mumbai Live: One of the anticipated festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi marks the day lord Ganesh was born. The day, that falls on September 13 this year, is celebrated with much aplomb. People from various parts of the country come together to partake in the festival. Idols are brought home, arrangements are made and for 10 days, people indulge in revelry.

This year, the celebration kicks off from today and is the case, idols are making their way to homes, a platter full of modak and other sweets are being prepared. We bring to you the live updates of how Mumbai is celebrating the homecoming of Ganesh.

The celebration will continue for 10 days stretch and it will be a delight to see people ushering in one of the most famous festivals. There is a lot to rejoice and celebrate in the coming days.