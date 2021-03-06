Lagerfeld’s art, furniture collections to be auctioned in Monaco in autumn

Sotheby's said it was too soon to estimate how much the auction might raise. (Photo: AP)

Late German fashion designer Kar Lagerfeld’s collections of artwork and furniture will be sold at an auction in Monaco this autumn, auction house Sotheby’s said in a statement.

Sotheby’s said it will take about two months to take an inventory of all the objects in eight Lagerfeld residences in France and Monaco.

Lagerfeld, who died Feb. 19, 2019, was a compulsive collector who also regularly sold some of his collection throughout his lifetime.

A collection of Art Deco furniture and objects sold by Sotheby’s in 2003 raised close to 7 million euros. Sotheby’s said it was too soon to estimate how much the auction might raise.

“We are just starting with the inventory. In sales o collections of such major global personalities, the value of the objects is closely linked to their provenance,” Sotheby’s Franc vice-president Pierre Mothes told Reuters.

ALSO READ | Team behind arrival of Karl Lagerfeld label in India talk about creating clothes for the Indian shape

In 2009, the sale of objects that had belonged to designer Yves Saint Laurent and his companion Pierre Bergé had raised 37 million euros.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle