Lacking sponsers, Kala Ghoda festival seeks crowdfunding to organise 21st edition

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, known as India’s oldest street festival for arts, theatre and cinema, has launched a crowdfunding campaign to organise the 21st edition of the event. The festival has an international reputation and has witnessed an increase in people’s participation manifold over the years.

For the first time in their 20-year history, the festival organiser, Kala Ghoda Association, has invited people across the country to raise funds through a crowdfunding platform due to a lack of sponsors.

The initiative is a call for support to carry forward the festival’s legacy in preserving Mumbai’s cultural heritage, the association said.

Maneck Davar, Chairman of the Association, blamed the “bleak” business climate in the country for the lack of sponsors for the festival.

“This year, with the business climate in the country being bleak, we, as all other art initiatives in the country, are facing tough times. And that’s when the idea of looking at crowdfunding came in. Through this association with Ketto, we invite art lovers across the country to become a part of something bigger and very impactful. The festival was started for the people and it has grown with them, and, now, we wish to keep this legacy alive with their support,” he told a news agency.

