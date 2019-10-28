Kurt Cobain’s iconic unwashed cardigan auctioned for record price

Auctioning of objects owned by celebrities is a common practice. The latest object to be auctioned is the olive green coloured cardigan worn by Kurt Cobain during his band Nirvana’s 1993 performance on MTV Unplugged. According to a report in The Independent, the cardigan has fetched a record price of $334,000 (approximately ₹2,36,33,506). The garment has apparently never been washed, and as per the same report has been described by the auction house Julien’s Auctions as “one of the most famous sweaters in music history”.

The cardigan is medium size, and as per the report features ‘a burn hole and discolouration near left pocket and discolouration on right pocket”. Other items sold at the auction were the Nirvana singer’s custom Fender guitar — for $340,000 (approximately ₹2,40,58,910) — which he played during his 1993 tour. The tour was later aired seven months after Cobain’s death.

The same report states that along with the guitar, there was also a letter by Courtney Love, who he was married to from 1992-1994. The two-day auction also featured items owned by musicians like The Beatles, Elvis Presley, Madonna, Jimi Hendrix, Michael Jackson.

Often considered as one of the most iconic musicians, Cobain passed away in 1994 at the age of 27 after, what was recognised as a self-inflicted shotgun wound on his head. He reportedly also struggled with heroin addiction and depression for a long time. He was posthumously inducted in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and his songs remain relevant and so does he as an artiste.