‘I was knee-deep into plywood and shade cards’: Dhurandhar star Krystle D’Souza’s 1-day living room makeover shows how a single change can transform your home’s mood

A home makeover does not always require months of planning or construction. Sometimes, even a single change can reshape how a space feels and functions. Actor Krystle D’Souza, who recently appeared in the blockbuster film Dhurandhar, showcased how a one-day living room transformation can significantly alter a home’s mood, offering a glimpse into how interiors often reflect personal identity, memories, and emotional comfort.

Sharing her experience in a YouTube video by Urban Company last year, she said, “I created this space during lockdown. When the world was making banana bread, I was knee-deep in plywood and shade cards. And look what I created for myself.” Her home is layered with personal meaning, from travel souvenirs to achievements. Reflecting on her journey, she added, “I have won a lot of awards. And it is for all of my hard work over the years. But one award that I find really special is the Star Parivar 2012 award, which was my first award ever. It felt like a big warm hug of appreciation and motivation to do better and to do more. And look what I have done.”

Beyond aesthetics, the space also seems designed for connection and hosting. She shared, “I honestly love hosting. Especially around this time of the year, this space becomes the heart of everything. The bar area, the dining area. And this much space is just to dance and enjoy ourselves when we are together.”

The space seems designed for connection and hosting. (Source: YouTube/Urban Company) The space seems designed for connection and hosting. (Source: YouTube/Urban Company)

Explaining the makeover process, she said, “So I actually came across wall panels when I was on set one day. And I loved it. I loved how it elevated the wall and the space and made it look so elegant.” At the heart of the makeover was a statement wall designed to complement her home’s modern Parisian aesthetic. The transformation, completed in just a day, revolved around installing custom vertical fluted wooden panels in a warm, mid-tone oak finish. These panels not only added texture but also created a sense of height and elegance in the living room, creating a refined backdrop behind her plush tufted sofa.

To enhance the visual appeal, the wall was further elevated with sleek, integrated LED strip lighting. Designed in a soft ‘C-shaped’ silhouette, the warm lighting cast a gentle glow that highlighted the textures of the adjoining stone-finish sections, adding depth and a cosy, ambient feel to the space.

Staying true to her signature style, the overall palette remained rooted in soft creams and beiges, reinforcing the understated, Parisian-inspired vibe. Krystle’s existing white sofa was styled thoughtfully with textured neutral throws and cushions, seamlessly tying the new feature wall into the rest of the decor. The actor also incorporated candles and fresh floral arrangements, which stood out beautifully against the muted tones, adding warmth and personality to the refreshed space.

While the makeover may appear primarily aesthetic, it also raises interesting questions about how design choices influence emotional comfort and even identity within a home.

Story continues below this ad

To enhance the visual appeal, the wall was further elevated with sleek, integrated LED strip lighting. (Source: YouTube/Urban Company) To enhance the visual appeal, the wall was further elevated with sleek, integrated LED strip lighting. (Source: YouTube/Urban Company)

How such personalised interiors impact a person’s sense of identity, comfort, and belonging within their home

Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist, The Answer Room, tells indianexpress.com, “Spaces filled with personal objects act as external memory systems, quietly reinforcing who we are and where we’ve been. Each souvenir or achievement holds narrative value, creating continuity between past and present and strengthening identity coherence. Psychologically, this reduces feelings of fragmentation or emptiness, especially during periods of change or stress. Such environments also increase emotional safety—familiar objects signal predictability and control, helping regulate the nervous system and lower anxiety.”

Why do even small design changes have such a strong impact on mood and perception

Even small design changes can create a disproportionate psychological impact because the brain is highly sensitive to novelty and contrast. “When a space shifts even slightly, it interrupts visual habituation, making the environment feel fresh and more stimulating. This can boost dopamine, enhancing motivation, mood, and a sense of renewed energy without any major life change,” shares Khangarot.

Additionally, perception is context-driven. “A small change can alter lighting, spatial flow, or focal points, shifting how the entire room is experienced. Psychologically, this reframing can make a space feel lighter, safer, or more inspiring—proving that impact isn’t always about scale, but about meaning and perception,” concludes Khangarot.