scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Latest news

Samurai dance teacher moves online as Tokyo Olympics bans foreign spectators

Minamoto, who has studied martial arts for 35 years, is known for his invention of Bugaku, or "warrior dance", a unique type of performance art that combines the styles of samurai swordplay with the song and dance of classical Japanese drama

By: Reuters | Tokyo |
April 6, 2021 10:30:05 pm
The founder of Bugaku and Samurai martial arts instructor Koshiro Minamoto demonstrates martial arts during an online class for Samurai experience in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo: Reuters)

There was a time when Koshiro Minamoto had hoped to welcome foreign tourists during the Olympics by introducing them to the arts of the samurai from a classroom in central Tokyo.

But when the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee decided last year that the Games would be postponed, and then last month that they would be held without overseas spectators, he was forced to scrap his plans.

Minamoto, who has studied martial arts for 35 years, is known for his invention of Bugaku, or “warrior dance”, a unique type of performance art that combines the styles of samurai swordplay with the song and dance of classical Japanese drama.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
The founder of Bugaku and Samurai martial arts instructor Koshiro Minamoto holds a tablet as he shows his students a Samurai armor during an online class for Samurai experience in Tokyo. (Photo: Reuters)
ALSO READ |‘Pain into beauty’: Argentine sculptor turns pandemic waste into art

He has been teaching Bugaku to foreign tourists for the past 10 years, also introducing students to aspects of samurai lifestyle, such as the armour they used to wear.

Minamoto had hoped his business would thrive during the Tokyo Olympics. He spent around $45,000 (5 million yen) on equipment and renovations of his school in 2019, preparing for the flood of foreigners.

Although his hopes of hosting overseas visitors have faded, however, Minamoto has found a new way to reach his students globally – online classes.

The founder of Bugaku and Samurai martial arts instructor Koshiro Minamoto applauds to his students. (Photo: Reuters)

Holding a samurai sword “katana” in his right hand and an iPad in the left, Minamoto is now showing students the arts of the samurai on Zoom calls.

ALSO READ |Training opens ‘a window of hope’ for Albanian rug-weavers

Minamoto charges $85 (9,450 yen) per student for in-person classes and $18 (2,000 yen) for the online version. Most of his online students are from Europe and the United States.

But the experience is not quite the same.

The founder of Bugaku and Samurai martial arts instructor Koshiro Minamoto greets his students as he concludes an online class for Samurai experience. (Photo: Reuters)

“If I were teaching in-person classes, I can directly correct the body posture or teach them more poses and techniques, but I think it’s hard to do so through an online class,” Minamoto said.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

workout session, skincare tips, fitness, dos and don'ts while working out, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, hydrate, skincare glow post workout, skincare during workout, skincare post workout, dr geetika mittal gupta,
Simple skin and haircare tips that will come to your rescue at all times

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 06: Latest News

Advertisement
x