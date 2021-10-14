Kochi-Muziris Biennale has been postponed to 2022

While the global art industry is slowly getting back to business with physical exhibitions, art fairs and biennales, the restoration is rather cautious, keeping a close watch on the Covid graph.

After initially being postponed by a year, from December 2020 to 2021, the fifth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale has been moved further. It is now set to open on December 12, 2022, and will run for four months, till April 10, 2023. The formal announcement was made on October 14.

Bose Krishnamachari, President of the Kochi Biennale Foundation, stated, “After carefully monitoring the Covid-19 crisis that has unfolded across the region and continuing domestic and international travel restrictions, we believe this is the right decision to make. The Kochi Biennale Foundation is committed to a safe and well managed return of the Biennale in December 2022, by which time we hope the situation would have improved.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kochi-Muziris Biennale (@kochibiennale)

To be curated by artist and writer Shubigi Rao, the theme of the forthcoming Biennale is “In Our Veins Flow Ink and Fire”. In the curatorial note, Rao envisioned that the Biennale would embody “the joy of experiencing practices of divergent sensibilities, under conditions both joyful and grim. There is optimism even in the darkest absurdity, and this is what leavens the direness of our time”.

The first list of 25 participating artists and collectives, released in July 2020, included Beirut and Paris based artist Ali Cherri and Vietnamese multimedia artist Thao Nguyen Phan, among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kochi Biennale Foundation (@kochibiennalefoundation)

Speaking about the postponement of the edition, Rao stated, “The decision was not made lightly, but it is vital to acknowledge the ongoing situation regionally and globally, and to respond with sensitivity to the immense impact of the pandemic.”

One of the largest art events in the subcontinent, the Biennale takes place in venues across Fort Kochi and Ernakulam. Its first edition, curated by Krishnamachari and artist Riyas Komu, was held from December 2012 to March 2013.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!