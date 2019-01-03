‘There is not enough questioning happening’

Since you first conceptualised it in 2012, A Place Beyond Belief has travelled around the world, and now you are showing it in Kochi. Could you talk about its origin. Also, does the meaning of the phrase change with its surrounding — the place or even the moment in time?

The work accrues a history and a meaning as a result of all the different places it travels. With each occasion, and the specific context in which it is shown, new topical layers of meaning are added to the work. It changes due to the location, but the location also changes with the work. In Kochi, it addresses people on the streets, outside Aspinwall House. It talks about the Biennale as ‘a place beyond belief’, and also may be touches upon the different faiths that are followed in Kerala. Right now, the work is at three places around the globe — Holland, New York and Kochi. It originated from an interview that I was listening to. Ten years after 9/11, BBC was interviewing people and among them was a woman who was recalling an incident 10 days after the attack on the Twin Towers. She was in a New York subway carriage, sitting opposite a Sikh man, towards whom everyone was exerting blatant hatred. He was just gazing at his shoes, and finally when he moved towards the exit, there was a young black woman, carrying a baby.

The man, without saying anything, pulled out money from his pocket and shoved it into the clothing of the child. The whole carriage bursts into tears and the woman narrating the story said that this was the moment where she understood that for New York to be the city that it once was and to move beyond the terrorist attacks, it had to find a place beyond belief. As soon as I heard her, I penned it down.

Several of your works are text-based. These are not words penned by you, but “come to you”.

All of my text comes from existing culture — it could be a line from a famous novel, words from a popular song or a conversation that I had with a taxi driver. I’m always looking for new text. I’m never the author. The texts need to come from the world. I don’t ‘think of them as words. I look at them as images.

You often draw from history. The work There Will Be No Miracles Here comes from a 17th-century French royal proclamation. In The Ballast Project you used bricks originally used as ballast for ships departing from Netherlands for the West India Company during the 17th century.

I am fascinated by how history repeats itself. Looking into the past also makes us understand the present. If one had asked the Roman empire, no one would have believed that it would fail, but it did. If we look at America, we think it is all powerful and will last forever, but history tells us that this is not the case. The words ‘There will be no miracles here’ are actually taken from a royal proclamation issued in a French town believed to have been a frequent site of miracles. The sign was meant to discourage eager pilgrims from overrunning the king’s land in search of reputed evidence of the hand of God. It was also interesting that most people did not know how to read and would have depended on the church or government officials to tell them what was written. In the 17th century, when ships would travel in search of lands, clay bricks were used as ballasts. I managed to purchase 15 thousand 17th century bricks and packed them in a sea container that travelled around the world by way of Singapore, Australia, Suriname and Sint Eustatius. We added bricks at some places, and when it returned, I designed a wall.

In your quest to recreate what exists, you also have an affinity towards architecture. Could you talk about Lamp of Sacrifice, in which you made scaled down cardboard replicas of the 286 sites of worship in Edinburgh as listed in yellow pages.

The Lamp of Sacrifice takes its title from John Ruskin’s The Seven Lamps of Architecture, in which he stated that ‘it is not the church we want, but the sacrifice’. Ruskin looked at what he saw as the differences between buildings and architecture — buildings as purely functional, but architecture as having some meaning. So the pyramids are architecture for how they were made rather than what they look like. The fact that four generations of slaves built them, gives them their meaning. It’s like a Biblical fable for me to sacrifice my time and energy to build these places of worship from cardboard, which is a material with no value — to make them mine as opposed to theirs.

At a time when cultural institutions are being targeted, your work Tate Modern on Fire (2017) is being discussed a lot.

What the work is saying is that the institutions need to self reflect. I am picking Tate, because it is associated with me; I am a contemporary artist. But this holds true for any institution. They are never as strong as they think and should be tested. I created this false narrative — I dreamt that Tate was on fire, but that is not what I want. I am acknowledging the institution’s power and questioning it. There is not enough questioning that is happening. It is also the job of artists and journalists to do that. Culture should largely be free of capitalist concerns, of course people do need sponsors and patronage.

You also create a lot of public art. How important is that for you as an artist?

Public art gives you access to not necessarily a larger audience, but a different audience, which I am interested in. It is much more difficult to create public works compared to works for a private space. Public space is contested and there are rules and regulations. The idea of the audience comes in really early. I like to believe that I am purely not trying to satisfy the audience. This notion that public art is only for the public, sits rather uncomfortably with me. I don’t think it is the job of the artist to give the audience what they want. I would much rather give them something that they didn’t know they can have. As Robert Morris (artist) said, we artists should not ask audience what they want, we should ask the sculpture what it wants and try to do that.