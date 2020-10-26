Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2020 has been postponed

With a substantial number of coronavirus cases in India, and Kerala experiencing a second surge, the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) has announced the postponement of the fifth edition of Kochi-Muziris Biennale that was to be inaugurated on December 12 this year. To be curated by Shubigi Rao, the Biennale will now open on November 1, 2021. “We have been constantly assessing the situation in discussion with our partners, and came to the conclusion that it would be best to move the Biennale to later. However, the work of culture is critical and we will continue our education programme with adaptations both online and offline,” said Bose Krishnamachari, founder member and president of Kochi Biennale Foundation.
Commenting on the new scheduled date, a release issued by the KBF states: “We expect that circumstances by then would be conducive for visitors, artists, staff, and others for a safe and complete Biennale gathering.”
One of the biggest and most awaited art events in India, during its last edition (2018-19), over a course of three months, the Biennale reportedly had a footfall of 6.2 lakh people.
The forthcoming edition of the Biennale is titled “In Our Veins Flow Ink and Fire.” In July, the first list of 20 artists and five collectives had been released by the Foundation.
While “Kochi Biennale Foundation and its programmes will continue to function”, one of the segments of the Biennale, Students’ Biennale, has been re-structured to take place online. To open on 21/2/21, the segment that sees participation of art students from across India, will be led by five curator-mentors – Adip Dutta, Archana Hande, Manoj Vyloor, Suresh K Nair and Vasudha Thozhur. The ‘Art By Children’ activities and educational workshops will also be held online.
Last month, organisers of another major art event in the country, India Art Fair, also announced that the annual event that takes place in Delhi will not be held in January-February 2021. It has been moved to 2022.
